Anyone who’s raced at a drag strip knows that, after the run, you get a time slip showing how long it took you and your opponent to reach various checkpoints down the track. The information can vary from place to place; some tracks might only mention a couple major points with your overall time and speed, while others list out seven or even eight timed checkpoints with speed. That’s not done simply for the fun of it – these numbers contain a treasure trove of information for various performance metrics, from horsepower to gearing, traction, and more.

We mention this because Engineering Explained basically created a timeslip for the 0-400-0 runs of the Bugatti Chiron and the Koenigsegg Agera RS. The difference is that, instead of time measurements for distance, the metric here is speed. What makes this particularly interesting is that, looking at the numbers, we can not only see that the Agera is faster, but exactly where and how it’s faster. We suspect that information might be surprising to most of you, especially when G-forces are factored in. G-forces? Yes, the video uses fantastically complicated equations to even determine how hard each car was accelerating against gravity.

Koenigsegg said there were traction issues during the run, and it’s easily reflected in the numbers. The rear-wheel drive Agera was much slower to 100 km/h (62 mph) than the all-wheel drive Chiron, but once the tires connected to pavement, it was all Agera. As mentioned in the video, above 300 km/h (186 mph) is where Koenigsegg won the competition, which Engineering Explained attributed to the Agera’s lighter weight, better aerodynamics, and rear-wheel drive layout, which could get more of the engine's horsepower to the ground. It goes to show that just having the most power isn’t always the key to victory.

In any case, it’s starting to look like the 0-400-0 battle will become the new benchmark for crazy-fast hypercars. Hennessey has been teasing its Venom F5 as a car that can best the Chiron’s as-yet unknown ultimate top speed, so an F5 0-400-0 run seems almost a no-brainer.

Source: Engineering Explained via YouTube