Hide press release Show press release

Chevrolet Trucks Marks 100 Years with Customized Classic

Vintage C/10 concept carries Centennial theme, features ZZ6 Connect & Cruise system

LAS VEGAS — A customized, classic Chevrolet C/10 pickup is helping the brand celebrate 100 years of building trucks.

The pickup blends classic style with contemporary crate powertrain technology and shares the exclusive color and other heritage cues of 2018 Silverado and Colorado Centennial Edition production models.

“One hundred years and 85 million trucks later, Chevrolet trucks continue to inspire, support and reward through hard work and recreation,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. “We are celebrating this historic milestone with the customers who have trusted Chevy Trucks for generations.”

A century ago, Chevrolet’s first trucks included a half-ton light-duty model and a 1.5-ton commercial vehicle. The modern era of pickups was born with the 1960 introduction of the C/K series, which offered greater passenger comfort and fresh styling. That was largely due to a new independent front suspension that greatly improved the ride and a frame design that allowed the cab to ride lower on it, for a sleeker look.

Chevy’s second generation C/K debuted in 1967, with suspension enhancements that provided a smoother ride. It also introduced new styling that, in time, would be revered by hot rodders for its pure, timeless design. That’s where Chevy’s designers and concept craftsmen started with this project.

Built in-house by Chevrolet, the ’67 C/10 started as a long-bed model with a rare big rear window. The frame and cargo box were shortened to give the truck classic short-box proportions. The suspension was also lowered and matched with 20-inch wheels, while the rest of the truck features more styling enhancements — from the smoothed and customized bumpers and tailgate to the brushed trim and custom engine compartment closeouts — than there are pounds-feet of torque churning out of its Chevrolet Performance ZZ6 Small Block crate engine.

The ZZ6, which is rated at 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, is one of approximately 50 Small Block, Big Block LS/LSX and LT crate engines offered by Chevrolet Performance. In this application, it’s paired with a 4L65-E electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission as part of Chevrolet Performance’s Connect & Cruise lineup of factory-matched powertrain systems.

Each Connect & Cruise system matches the crate engine with a complementary transmission, as well as the engine and transmission controllers, installation kits and more. There are more than 60 combinations available for all engine families, matching them with manual and automatic transmissions.

Connect & Cruise systems also include E-ROD crate engines that are emissions-compliant for millions of 1996 and older vehicles in California.

“No matter what kind of project you’re building, Chevrolet Performance has a crate engine solution to make it work,” said Piszar. “We’ve got it all.”

Additional details for the C/10 concept include:

Centennial Blue exterior with heritage Chevrolet bowtie emblems matching cues for Silverado and Colorado Centennial Edition production models

Suspension lowered with drop spindles, custom springs and modified original front control arms

Disc brake conversion with Chevrolet components

20 x 8.5-inch front and 20 x 10-inch rear forged aluminum wheels

255/40R20 front and 295/40R20 rear tires

Raised Chevrolet Centennial bowtie on the bed floor

Brushed-finish exterior trim

LED exterior and interior lighting

Modified instrument cluster with custom gauges

Modified bench seat with headrests and embossed with the Chevrolet logo

Interior trimmed in Porcelain White

The C/10 concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

2018 CORVETTE CARBON 65 EDITION

SPECIAL-EDITION PACKAGE CELEBRATES 65 YEARS OF CORVETTE HERITAGE

The first Corvette rolled out of the factory on June 30, 1953. Chevrolet is commemorating the 65th anniversary of that auspicious debut with a new track-inspired Corvette Carbon Edition 65 package offered on 2018 Grand Sport and Z06 models.

Limited to only 650 vehicles, each with a unique vehicle identification number, the distinctive package blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements similar to the Corvette Racing C7.R with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and unique interior appointments that include a new carbon fiber-rimmed steering wheel.

2018 CORVETTE CARBON 65 CONTENT

Available on Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims (order code Z30)

Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior (blue top on Convertibles)

Unique fender stripes and door graphics

Black wheels with machined grooves (Cup-style wheels for Grand Sport and Blade-style wheels for Z06)

Blue brake calipers

Visible carbon-fiber ground effects, hood section and roof (Coupe models) or tonneau inserts (Convertible models)

New visible carbon-fiber spoiler (all models) and quarter intake ducts (Coupe)

Center caps with Carbon logo

Carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors

Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching

Carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim

Competition Sport seats

Carbon Edition sill plates

The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition on display at the SEMA Show features a new cold-air intake system scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2018.

The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

Luke Bryan Suburban Concept for Huntin’, Fishin’ and More

Outdoors-inspired elements mirror country music superstar’s lifestyle

LAS VEGAS — Country music superstar Luke Bryan has teamed up with Chevrolet to create a bold, stylized Suburban concept with added functionality that speaks to his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” outlook.

Bryan introduced the Suburban today at the SEMA Show, where it joins Chevrolet’s display of concept and production vehicles, crate engine systems and performance parts during this week’s automotive personalization and performance exposition.

“Chevy has been part of our family and a part of our work life on the farm for as long as I can remember,” says Bryan. “If you were a Bryan, you drove a Chevy — and I’m a longtime Suburban owner. This partnership is a natural fit for me and this unique Suburban represents everything I and my family want for our outdoor adventures.”

Blending the utility of a truck with the versatility of an SUV, Bryan’s Suburban concept is aimed squarely at accommodating the outdoor activities he enjoys with his children. Chevrolet designers interviewed Bryan to learn his wish list for his ultimate outdoor activity vehicle, which included more access to the open air.

To help the Suburban go just about anywhere and look proud doing it, the suspension was lifted and rides on modified 22-inch Chevrolet Accessories wheels mounted on 35-inch-tall off-road tires. There’s also a roof-mounted equipment carrier with a fishing rod holder.

“This concept is all about maximizing the Suburban’s space and utility for a family that truly enjoys hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities,” says Todd Parker, Chevrolet Design director. “There’s plenty of room for all their gear, along with added amenities that make the journey more enjoyable.”

In addition to the functional enhancements, Bryan’s Suburban concept also features a custom Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics, a roof-mounted light rack and a custom lower fascia. The liftgate was re-engineered to swing outward rather than upward and incorporates a custom spare tire mount.

“If you live in that hunting, fishing, loving every day mentality, you’re going to be a little more stress-free,” says Bryan. “And your quality of life will be a little better.”

Like other regular-production 2018 Suburban models, Bryan’s concept is powered by a direct-injected 5.3L V-8, rated at 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, that’s backed by a six-speed automatic transmission. The 5.3L engine is part of the classic Chevrolet Small Block family that’s delivered proven power and dependability for more than 60 years.

The Suburban also features a locking rear differential for sure-footed traction in the outdoors and an 8,000-pound trailering rating (4WD with NHT Max Trailering Package).

Luke Bryan Suburban Concept Features

Exterior

Chevrolet Accessories mesh grille (custom finish)

Chevrolet Accessories black tubular assist steps

Chevrolet Accessories Thule®* Canyon roof basket with optional extensions

Chevrolet Accessories roof rack cross rails

Chevrolet Accessories black Chevrolet bowtie emblems

Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics

Unique lower fascia

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” exterior badges

Roof-mounted light rack by Baja Designs

Roof-mounted fishing rod holder

Swing-out tailgate with spare tire mount

Interior

Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth headphones by KICKER®^

Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth Bullfrog® music system by KICKER®^

Black and Two-Tone Olive interior color with Anodized Orange and Dark Carbon accents

Fully trimmed seats with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts

Custom-trimmed steering wheel, door pads, instrument panel and center console with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts

Concept rear-facing third-row seats with custom footwell

Reverse-mounted rear-seat DVD player

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” concept rear floormat

Re-trimmed headliner in Light Platinum Taffeta material

Chassis and suspension

Chevrolet Accessories 22-inch concept wheels with 35-inch-tall tires

Suspension lift

Lower skidplate extension

Tow hooks in Anodized Orange

Performance

Chevrolet Performance 5.3L cold-air intake system

Chevrolet Performance front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade system

The Luke Bryan Suburban concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

*Thule® provides a 3-year/36,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty. For details on the warranty provided by Thule®, call (800) 238-2388.

^Limited warranty by KICKER®, 3-years or 36,000 miles. Contact dealer for more information.

2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO PERFORMANCE CONCEPT

CONCEPT SUPERCHARGER SYSTEM TAKES PERFORMANCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL

For as long as there have been trucks, they’ve been used for hauling more than just cargo. The 2018 Silverado Performance Concept explores the performance capability of Chevy’s light-duty pickup with a concept supercharger system that figuratively and literally blows more life into its 5.3L V-8 engine. It’s based on the supercharger of the LT4 engine offered in the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1.

The Silverado Performance Concept also features Chevrolet Performance and Chevrolet Accessories parts that complement the supercharged engine, including a performance exhaust system and a performance brake kit. Custom exterior enhancements round out the Silverado concept’s high-performance aesthetic.

CONCEPT FEATURES

Chevrolet Performance LT4-style intercooled supercharger system adds 100+ horsepower

22-inch performance tires

Enhanced Satin Steel Gray exterior color

Unique hood, air ducts and lower front fascia

Body-color grille surrounds and bumpers

Dark Android window moldings

Custom exterior graphics

Smoked headlamp and taillamp lenses

Black suede-wrapped steering wheel with red stripe and black bowtie emblem

Carbon-fiber Z71 gauges

LCD competition-style dash logger app

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE PARTS

Front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade kit in red

3L cat-back exhaust system with polished tip

Performance cold-air induction system

CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES

22-inch aluminum wheels (custom color for concept vehicle) and center caps

Black bowtie emblems

Tri-fold tonneau cover

All-weather floor liners

Rear underseat storage organizer

The Silverado Performance concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500HD NHRA SAFETY SAFARI CONCEPT

DURAMAX-POWERED SUPPORT VEHICLE IS DESIGNED TO HELP KEEP RACERS SAFE ON THE TRACK

Formed in the 1950s to educate amateur racers on how to set up a safe drag race, the NHRA Safety Safari has evolved into the sanctioning body’s first-line safety team for the NHRA Mello Yellow series. Its duties include inspecting and prepping the track before an event and assisting with firefighting and other safety-related tasks during the race.

Supporting this dedicated team is a fleet of specially outfitted trucks like the 2018 Silverado 3500 NHRA Safety Safari concept. It’s equipped with a fire suppression system and other supporting equipment, including an AMKUS Rescue Equipment System. For maximum capability, the concept safety vehicle is powered by the Silverado HD’s available Duramax 6.6L turbo-diesel engine, which offers 910 lb-ft of torque and 445 horsepower — the segment’s highest horsepower rating.

CONCEPT FEATURES

Fire suppression equipment with nitrogen cylinder and 80-gallon tank

Bed-mounted aluminum frame with extendable mast

Whelen red and green LED strobes and additional lighting

Incident support equipment including shovels, brooms, fire extinguishers, jacks, car dolly and oil absorbent material

AMKUS Rescue Equipment System

2018 Silverado Midnight Edition elements, including a black exterior, black bumpers, power-adjustable and heated trailering mirrors and a black mesh grille with chrome bars (Midnight Edition offered on Silverado 1500 and 2500HD production models)

22-inch black wheels with 305/45LT22 tires.

CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES

Black bowtie emblems

Gooseneck completion package

Black door handles

Cargo area lamps

6-inch rectangular assist steps in black

Tie-down rings

Trailering Camera system by EchoMaster®

Floor liners with the bowtie logo.

Underseat storage organizer

Interior trim kit.

The Silverado 3500HD NHRA Safety Safari concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE DRAG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM ADDS CAMARO ZL1

TARGETED ENHANCEMENTS ENABLE 10-SECOND QUARTER-MILE ELAPSED TIMES

The Chevrolet Performance Camaro Drag Race Development Program takes another step forward with the addition of the Camaro ZL1, which has run a best 10.000-second quarter-mile ET at 137.78 mph during official testing, along with a 1.415-second 60-foot time.

Launched in the spring of 2016 with Camaro SS and announced at last year’s SEMA Show, the Drag Development program explores the capability of the sixth-generation Camaro on the drag strip through targeted performance, chassis and safety enhancements, including concept high-performance parts designed to improve launch and traction attributes. Building on lessons learned from the Camaro SS drag development program, the team is evaluating several "bolt-on" features and calibrations for the Camaro ZL1, with plans to continue testing in 2018 and evaluate a portfolio of products to be released through Chevrolet Performance.

For the Camaro ZL1 development vehicle, achieving the 10-second quarter-mile ET was driven by power-enhancing components that helped push its supercharged LT4 engine past the 700-horsepower threshold, while drag-focused calibrations for the electronic limited-slip differential and magnetic ride control systems helped the car launch more effectively. A rear small brake package and solid rear cradle mounts are among the additional components used in testing that are now available for sale.

CAMARO ZL1 PRODUCTION-BASED FEATURES

LT4 supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine

Available 10-speed automatic transmission

Dual-mode exhaust system

Electronic limited-slip rear differential (eLSD)

85 final drive ratio

Performance Traction Management

Drive Mode Selector

Available Performance Data Recorder

DRAG DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT FEATURES

Cold air intake system

Larger throttle body

Smaller-diameter supercharger pulley

110-octane calibration

Magnetic ride control calibration

Transmission calibration

eLSD calibration

Racing tires

Racing driver’s seat with five-point harness

Roll cage

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE DRAG DEVELOPMENT COMPONENTS

Solid cradle bushings (ZL1 1LE-spec), part number 84341929

Rear small brake system, part number 84396515

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE OFFICIALLY LICENSED PARTS

American Racing Headers long-tube headers, part number CAV8-16178300LSNC

WELD Racing 16 x 10-inch rear wheels, part number 88B-61058-GM

A complete list of Camaro SS Drag Development now available from Chevrolet Performance is available at ChevySEMA.com.

The Camaro ZL1 Drag Development concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

2018 CAMARO ZL1 1LE

NÜRBURGRING-CONQUERING CAMARO IS THE MOST TRACK-CAPABLE EVER

A 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE conquered the Nürburgring’s 12.9-mile (20.8 km), 154-turn Nordschleife (“north loop”) in only 7:16.04 — 13.56 seconds quicker than the Camaro ZL1 with a 10-speed automatic that Chevrolet tested in 2016. The car that made the record run is on display this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The Camaro ZL1 1LE takes Chevrolet’s track-focused 1LE legacy to an unprecedented level, with racing-based adjustable suspension components that include Multimatic DSSV® (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) front and rear dampers, unique aero technologies and exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires, in an extreme track performance package powered by the LT4 supercharged V-8 engine. It is on sale now.

CAMARO ZL1 1LE CONTENT

LT4 supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine rated at 650 hp (485 kW), and either a six-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Match or a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic

10-speed paddle-shift automatic offers faster upshifts than the Porsche PDK transmission and features a wide, 7.39 overall ratio spread

Brembo brakes with six-piston monobloc front calipers — featuring the ZL1 logo — and massive, 15.35-inch (390mm) two-piece front rotors

Carbon-fiber rear wing, specific air deflectors and dive planes on the front fascia that produce grip-generating downforce to help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns

Racing-derived, lightweight Multimatic DSSV ® (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers front and rear for exceptional wheel and vehicle control

(Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers front and rear for exceptional wheel and vehicle control Adjustable front-end ride height

Adjustable camber plates

Adjustable (three-way) rear stabilizer bar

19 x 11-inch front and 19 x 12-inch rear aluminum wheels

305/30R19 front and 325/30R19 rear Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that contribute to max lateral grip of 1.10g

Lighter wheels and dampers, along with thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, contribute to an approximately 60-pound (27 kg) lower curb weight than a standard ZL1 Coupe

Dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel are standard

The Camaro ZL1 1LE joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

CHEVROLET CAMARO SS TRANS AM TA4-SPEC RACE CAR

TODD NAPIERALSKI’S CAMARO RUNS AT THE FRONT OF THE FIELD WITH CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE ZL1 1LE PARTS

For more than 50 years, SCCA Trans Am has pitted production-based race cars in one of motorsports’ most exciting and enduring road-racing series. One of the standout competitors today is Todd Napieralski, who drives this Camaro SS racecar in the Trans Am TA4 class. He drove it to a second-place finish at Road America last year, in its first outing.

Part of Napieralski’s competitive edge with the Camaro comes from ZL1 1LE chassis and suspension components that enhance the car’s road-holding and handling capabilities. When built last year with the cooperation of Chevrolet Performance and Total Performance Racing, the ZL1 1LE components were mostly concept parts, but they have been incorporated in the production Camaro ZL1 1LE and many are available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance. That means any racer with a Gen Six Camaro SS can use them to build a more competitive racecar.

CAMARO SS PRODUCTION COMPONENTS

LT1 6.2L V-8 engine

Six-speed manual transmission

Brembo performance brakes

Limited-slip differential

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE PARTS

ZL1 1LE-Spec Multimatic DSSV® Lowering and Handling Suspension Upgrade System (P/N 84352121) — Forged on the track and developed for the track-capable ZL1 1LE, this suspension system features Multimatic DSSV® dampers, combined with front and rear coil springs, and a ZL1 1LE-spec front sway bar. Ride height is reduced by up to 10mm and the system offers a 22 percent decrease in roll gradient, as well as a 245 percent increase in front spring stiffness. The front ride height is also adjustable for corner weighting and track use, with the ability to quickly switch from street to track camber settings.

Forged on the track and developed for the track-capable ZL1 1LE, this suspension system features Multimatic DSSV® dampers, combined with front and rear coil springs, and a ZL1 1LE-spec front sway bar. Ride height is reduced by up to 10mm and the system offers a 22 percent decrease in roll gradient, as well as a 245 percent increase in front spring stiffness. The front ride height is also adjustable for corner weighting and track use, with the ability to quickly switch from street to track camber settings. ZL1 1LE-Spec Suspension Upgrade System (P/N 84352119) — This kit complements the ZL1 1LE-Spec Multimatic Lowering and Handling Suspension Upgrade System (P/N 84352121). This off-road-only, track-tested system offers racers front ride links, front handling links, rear upper and lower trailing links and rear knuckles, as well as stiffer bushings and ball joints to reduce suspension flex. Compared to the Camaro SS, the upper and lower trailing links are 71 percent stiffer, while the rear link inner bushings are 58 percent stiffer. There’s also a 4 percent reduction in roll gradient in addition to 1LE Spec Multimatic Lowering and Handling Suspension Upgrade System enhancement.

This kit complements the ZL1 1LE-Spec Multimatic Lowering and Handling Suspension Upgrade System (P/N 84352121). This off-road-only, track-tested system offers racers front ride links, front handling links, rear upper and lower trailing links and rear knuckles, as well as stiffer bushings and ball joints to reduce suspension flex. Compared to the Camaro SS, the upper and lower trailing links are 71 percent stiffer, while the rear link inner bushings are 58 percent stiffer. There’s also a 4 percent reduction in roll gradient in addition to 1LE Spec Multimatic Lowering and Handling Suspension Upgrade System enhancement. ZL1-spec solid-mounted rear cradle mounts — These mounts help reduce deflection in the rear suspension, for enhanced stability and more direct handling.

These mounts help reduce deflection in the rear suspension, for enhanced stability and more direct handling. ZL1 rear spoiler — This aggressive ZL1-style spoiler kit can reduce vehicle lift on the track for Camaro LS, LT and SS models when used with the Camaro SS accessory ground effects or front splitter package.

ZL1 1LE CONCEPT PARTS

ZL1 1LE front fascia and front fenders

ZL1 1LE grille

Front splitter and dive planes

ZL1 extractor hood

The Camaro TA4-Spec race car joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

1957 CORVETTE ‘AIR BOX’ ROADSTER

RARE COLD-AIR INDUCTION SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS 60-PLUS YEARS

OF PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT

Nineteen fifty-seven was a pivotal year for the Chevrolet Corvette. It was the first year for a four-speed transmission, while its Small Block V-8 grew to 283 cubic inches (4.6L) and offered mechanical fuel injection. Those “fuelie” models established a new performance benchmark by delivering one horsepower for each cubic inch of displacement.

It was also the first year Chevrolet offered options dedicated to enhancing the Corvette’s track capability. They included option 579E, known as the “airbox” package, and option 684, which was a heavy-duty suspension package commonly known as the “big brake” package. The airbox package featured a special sealed air intake system that drew cooler air from the front of the engine compartment. That denser, cooler air helped the fuelie 283 run stronger during long races.

Only 43 1957 Corvette models were factory-equipped with the 579E airbox option, and Chevrolet is displaying one of them this week at the SEMA Show. It appears courtesy of Hendrick Performance and is paired with the 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition, which features an all-new cold-air intake system that will be offered from Chevrolet in the first quarter of 2018.

These first- and seventh-generation show vehicles demonstrate the progression in performance technology over the past 60 years and the ways Chevrolet continually pushes the iconic Corvette harder on the track to offer stronger production models.

1957 CORVETTE ‘AIRBOX’

Wheelbase: 102 inches

Curb weight: 2,849 pounds (base model)

Engine: 283 cubic inches with mechanical fuel injection

Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 3.000 inches

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Horsepower: 283 @ 6,200 rpm (gross rating)

Torque: 300 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm (gross rating)

Transmission: four-speed manual

Rear axle: Positraction with 4.11 ratio

RPO 579E ‘AIRBOX’ OPTION

283 fuel-injected engine with unique cold-air intake system

8,000-rpm tachometer relocated to the steering column

Heavy-duty right-side engine mount

Heater and radio were mandatory deletions

Revised spark plug wire routing without regular-production shielding

RPO 684 HEAVY-DUTY RACING SUSPENSION ‘BIG BRAKES’ OPTION

Heavy-duty, higher-rate coil springs and shock absorbers in the front suspension

Larger-diameter front stabilizer bar

Additional leaf spring and heavy-duty shock absorbers in the rear suspension

Quicker-ratio steering

Finned cast iron brake drums with metallic linings

Vented brake drum backing plates

Brake-cooling air scoops and ducts

15 x 5-inch steel wheels

Magnetic Ride Performance Calibrations Enhance Performance for C7 Corvette Owners

LAS VEGAS — New performance suspension calibrations offered by Chevrolet Performance enhance ride quality and handling on C7 Corvette models equipped with Magnetic Ride Control.

Announced today at the SEMA Show, the calibrations include new Track modes that enable faster lap times on Z06 FE6 and FE7 models. The new calibrations will be available by the end of November and the roster includes:

2014-16 Stingray with Z51 features new calibrations in Tour and Sport modes.

2016 Stingray (non-Z51) features new calibrations in Tour, Sport and Track modes.

2015-16 Z06 (non-Z07) features new calibrations in Tour, Sport and Track modes.

2015-16 Z06 with Z07 Performance Package features new calibrations in Tour, Sport and Track modes.

Calibrations for additional applications will be announced later.

“These new calibrations leverage the latest tuning strategies of the Corvette development team to offer increased performance, while improving ride quality,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “The result is a greater feeling of balance and more linear responses to driver inputs — changes you’ll feel and appreciate immediately.”

During testing with a 2016 Z06, the new calibrations enabled more than a 1-second improvement in lap times around General Motors’ 2.9-mile Milford Road Course.

The new Magnetic Ride calibrations are available through Chevrolet dealers for $350 and require no hardware changes. The new calibration is simply uploaded to the vehicle and the factory warranty is not affected.

Approximately 20 Chevrolet models are on display this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.

2018 Chevrolet Performance Portfolio Features Industry’s Largest O.E.M. Crate Engine Lineup

LAS VEGAS — With nearly 50 years of helping enthusiasts build the cars and trucks of their dreams, Chevrolet Performance offers the industry’s largest portfolio of O.E.M. performance crate engines.

The portfolio includes more than 50 Small Block, Big Block, LS-Series, LSX-Series and LT-Series engines, along with Circle Track, COPO, E-ROD and Connect & Cruise packages that push the number of choices to more than 120. Nearly 30 of them are on display this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

They include the new L96 crate engine and an expansion of the Connect & Cruise lineup with the supercharged LT4 crate engine. An all-new Duramax diesel engine block — the first brand-new Duramax block ever from Chevrolet — also is joining the Chevrolet Performance catalog for 2018.

“Chevrolet Performance’s expanding lineup offer a crate engine, Connect & Cruise system or engine block for every enthusiast and every project,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “Along with unmatched choice, we offer the peace of mind that comes only from factory-engineered systems tested to the same standards as production vehicles. That makes it performance you can count on.”

L96 crate engine

Based on the production engine used in 2010 and newer Chevrolet HD vehicles, the L96 6.0L crate engine is engineered for torque, delivering 380 lb-ft at 4,200 rpm.

The L96 crate engine kit includes the engine assembly with a production intake manifold, throttle body assembly, ignition coils, water pump, balancer, exhaust manifolds and more. Chevrolet Performance also offers other components required to finish off the engine and get it running, including front-end accessory drive systems and an engine controller kit.

Duramax Diesel Block

Introduced with the 2001 Silverado HD trucks, the Duramax 6.6L turbo-diesel V-8 engine has become synonymous with capability and durability, with more than 2 million sold.

Chevrolet Performance’s new Duramax engine block is the perfect starting point for building new life into a well-used truck. Based on the block used with the 2010-2017 LML/LGH production engines, two brand-new block configurations will be offered: one for 2010-17 LML- and LGH-code engines and one for earlier versions of the Duramax, with engine codes LB7, LLY, LBZ and LMM. The LML/LGH version, part number 12651877, is available for immediate sale. The earlier, LB7/LLY/LBZ/LMM-code block, goes on sale in 2018.

Chevrolet Performance also offers just about every additional production part to support building the engine, from the rotating assembly, camshaft and cylinder heads, to the injectors, oil pump, rocker covers and more. Partial and complete Duramax engines are also available through Chevrolet dealers.

2018 Chevrolet Performance catalog

The 2018 Chevrolet Performance catalog was also introduced at the SEMA Show, and includes performance parts and appearance accessories for new Chevrolet vehicles, including Corvette, Camaro, Silverado, Colorado and more. It is available for download at chevrolet.com/performance.

Chevrolet’s latest crate engines and parts join approximately 20 additional Chevrolet vehicles this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.