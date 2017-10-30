The Q60 "Red Alpha" will make its Vegas debut this week.
It’s that time of year again; as doors open to the SEMA show in Las Vegas this week, Infiniti USA together with AMS Performance will display a one-of-a-kind Q60 coupe. Dubbed the Q60 "Red Alpha," the custom build will blend a dramatic exterior design with upgraded performance cues.
A handful of teasers pictured here preview the upcoming sports car, but it won’t be until doors open to SEMA that we’ll be able to see the Q60 in full. Though it’s hard to tell exactly what kind of new design elements the sports car will receive, we can see that the front fascia will be slightly revised, and the rear will gain a massive wing.
The Q60 will expectedly get some performance upgrades, too. The same 3.0-liter biturbo V6 from the Q60 400 Red Sport will carry over, but it should produce more than the factory model’s 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). New intercoolers, dry media filters, high flow exhaust downpipes, a catback exhaust system, an ECU calibration, and a high capacity overflow tank will be among the performance upgrades. The enhancements will preview a range of products that will soon be available for purchase at Infiniti retailers throughout North America, and through AMS distributors.
"The combination of Infiniti's luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance's ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver's full potential with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, a concept we've dubbed 'Red Alpha,'" said Martin Musial, president at AMS Performance.
The Q60 "Red Alpha" will be displayed at the Motovicity Distribution booth in SEMA's Central Hall from tomorrow, October 31, until November 3, 2017.
Source: Infiniti
INFINITI USA and AMS Performance bring together their individual engineering strengths for the "Red Alpha" collaboration, which will be on display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.
"The combination of INFINITI's luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance's ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver's full potential with the INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400, a concept we've dubbed 'Red Alpha,' said Martin Musial, president, AMS Performance.
The Q60 Red Alpha concept1 exhibits the opportunities for driver personalization with Q60 performance parts specially engineered by AMS Performance, and it offers a horsepower gain of 19 percent and a 29 percent increase in torque.
"INFINITI has a strong, longstanding reputation in the tuner community, particularly with our lineup of performance coupes and sedans," said Bob Welby, director, INFINITI Chief Marketing Manager. "With the Q60, we offer a coupe that boasts strong performance on its own while also giving our customers the perfect platform for customizations based on their personal preferences."
Special parts on the Q60 Red Alpha concept include Red Alpha Intercoolers, Red Alpha Intakes with Dry Media Filters, High Flow Exhaust Downpipes, a Red Alpha Catback Exhaust System, proprietary Red Alpha ECU Calibration, High Capacity Overflow Tank, and a High Capacity Red Alpha Center Heat Exchanger. Many of these products will soon be available for purchase at INFINITI retailers in North America and through AMS distributors.
The SEMA Show runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SEMA attendees can see the Q60 Red Alpha concept in person at the Motovicity Distribution booth (booth No. 24629) in SEMA's Central Hall.