It’s that time of year again; as doors open to the SEMA show in Las Vegas this week, Infiniti USA together with AMS Performance will display a one-of-a-kind Q60 coupe. Dubbed the Q60 "Red Alpha," the custom build will blend a dramatic exterior design with upgraded performance cues.

A handful of teasers pictured here preview the upcoming sports car, but it won’t be until doors open to SEMA that we’ll be able to see the Q60 in full. Though it’s hard to tell exactly what kind of new design elements the sports car will receive, we can see that the front fascia will be slightly revised, and the rear will gain a massive wing.

The Q60 will expectedly get some performance upgrades, too. The same 3.0-liter biturbo V6 from the Q60 400 Red Sport will carry over, but it should produce more than the factory model’s 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). New intercoolers, dry media filters, high flow exhaust downpipes, a catback exhaust system, an ECU calibration, and a high capacity overflow tank will be among the performance upgrades. The enhancements will preview a range of products that will soon be available for purchase at Infiniti retailers throughout North America, and through AMS distributors.

"The combination of Infiniti's luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance's ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver's full potential with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, a concept we've dubbed 'Red Alpha,'" said Martin Musial, president at AMS Performance.

The Q60 "Red Alpha" will be displayed at the Motovicity Distribution booth in SEMA's Central Hall from tomorrow, October 31, until November 3, 2017.

Source: Infiniti