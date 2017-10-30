The newly introduced Ferrari FXX K Evo is one of the most extreme vehicles the Italian supercar maker has ever built. Lurking under the hood is a hybrid V12 setup that combines to produce a whopping 1,050 horsepower (782 kilowatts). It’s lighter too than the FXX K, but the company won’t tell us exactly by how much just yet.

Though the track-only Ferrari is just a few days old, already a few lucky people have been able to get an up close and personal look at the hybrid hypercar in the flesh, including YouTuber Seen Through Glass. The 17-minute video above shows off all of the dramatic aerodynamics, wrapped in a stunning silver finish, and even the F1-inspired steering wheel. And it looks fantastic.

The new Ferrari benefits from an upgraded aerodynamic package with a fixed twin-profile rear wing supported by two side fins and a central fin. These new exterior enhancements are said to boost downforce by 23 percent compared to the standard FXX K, up 75 percent compared to the road-going LaFerrari. At 124 mph (200 kmh), the FXX K Evo generates 1,410 pounds (640 kilograms) of downforce and more than 1,829 pounds (830 kilograms) at maximum speed.

The aforementioned V12 engine produces 860 hp (641 kW) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque on its own, and is aided by an electric motor that produces 190 hp (140 kW). Total output is listed at 1,050 hp and 730 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. All that power is paired to an F1 dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox, and the race-inspired steering wheel seen in the video.

Those lucky (and wealthy) enough to get their hands on a limited FXX K Evo will be able to compete in Ferrari's signature XX program during the 2018/2019 season. That program will take place on nine different tracks around the globe.

Source: YouTube / Seen Through Glass