It's the most extreme Ferrari ever built – and it looks gorgeous on video.

The newly introduced Ferrari FXX K Evo is one of the most extreme vehicles the Italian supercar maker has ever built. Lurking under the hood is a hybrid V12 setup that combines to produce a whopping 1,050 horsepower (782 kilowatts). It’s lighter too than the FXX K, but the company won’t tell us exactly by how much just yet.

Though the track-only Ferrari is just a few days old, already a few lucky people have been able to get an up close and personal look at the hybrid hypercar in the flesh, including YouTuber Seen Through Glass. The 17-minute video above shows off all of the dramatic aerodynamics, wrapped in a stunning silver finish, and even the F1-inspired steering wheel. And it looks fantastic.

Ferrari FXX K Evo
12 photos
Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo Ferrari FXX K Evo

Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari LaFerrari

MSRP $1,420,112

Explore Build

More photos

Ferrari LaFerrari RM Sotheby's Auction
Ferrari LaFerrari RM Sotheby's Auction
Ferrari LaFerrari
Ferrari LaFerrari
Titanium Ferrari LaFerrari for sale
Titanium Ferrari LaFerrari for sale
Possible LaFerrari one-off renders
Possible LaFerrari one-off renders
Unknown Ferrari patent images
Unknown Ferrari patent images
13 Bad Car Names
13 Bad Car Names

The new Ferrari benefits from an upgraded aerodynamic package with a fixed twin-profile rear wing supported by two side fins and a central fin. These new exterior enhancements are said to boost downforce by 23 percent compared to the standard FXX K, up 75 percent compared to the road-going LaFerrariAt 124 mph (200 kmh), the FXX K Evo generates 1,410 pounds (640 kilograms) of downforce and more than 1,829 pounds (830 kilograms) at maximum speed.

The aforementioned V12 engine produces 860 hp (641 kW) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque on its own, and is aided by an electric motor that produces 190 hp (140 kW). Total output is listed at 1,050 hp and 730 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. All that power is paired to an F1 dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox, and the race-inspired steering wheel seen in the video.

Those lucky (and wealthy) enough to get their hands on a limited FXX K Evo will be able to compete in Ferrari's signature XX program during the 2018/2019 season. That program will take place on nine different tracks around the globe.

Source: YouTube / Seen Through Glass

More From Ferrari:

Be part of something big