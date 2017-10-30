We’ve heard nothing about Nissan’s Navara-based seven-seat SUV since prototypes of the vehicle were spied more than a year ago. Now, we finally have some news regarding the possible successor of the Pathfinder to report, and they come from the brand’s global head of commercial vehicles.

Ashwani Gupta all but confirmed the pickup-based SUV, a competitor for the similar in concept and size Ford Everest, will debut during next year’s Beijing Motor Show in April 2018. Speaking to Australian media at the Tokyo Motor Show, he hinted there’s a strong possibility we might see the body-on-frame SUV very soon.

“What I can assure you is Nissan is concentrating, and Nissan is extremely competent on frame-based vehicles, frame-based trucks and frame-based SUVs and we are going to cover each and every segment of frame,” Gupta is quoted by Drive.com. “Now when? I think you’ll have to wait a little bit longer, please wait a little bit longer to Beijing motor show.”

Of course, it’s too early to know much about the vehicle and whether it will be offered with an optional seven-seat layout. We bet our money that the Japanese manufacturer will sell both five- and seven-seat versions, but we can’t confirm that at the moment.

Also, we don’t know what’s the name of the new proper offroad SUV, but previous reports have suggested Nissan might end up resurrecting the Xterra moniker for it. Keep in mind that there’s a chance the Navara-based SUV could be limited exclusively to the Australian market, according to a previous interview of the company’s Australian managing director and CEO.

Note: Nissan Navara-based SUV prototype pictured in the gallery below.

Source: Drive.com