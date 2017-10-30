Looking to traverse even the toughest conditions this winter? Nissan may have a solution – and no, it’s not the track-riding Rogue concept we saw last year. Instead, the 2018 Titan XD pickup gains a Snow Plow Prep Pacakge, which features high-capacity, heavy-duty springs for attachment of a plow from five leading snow plow manufacturers.

The package will be available this fall on XD Single Cab, King Cab, and Crew Cab models, S or SV grade levels, and can be configured with any Boss, Fisher, Meyer, SnowEx, or Western plow. The addition of the package increases front gross axle weight rating (GAWR) capacity by 575 pounds (260 kilograms), bringing the curb weight up from 4,325 pounds (1,961 kilograms) to 4,900 pounds (2,222 kilograms). That extra weight allows fitment of snowplows up to 786 pounds (356 kilograms) on the XD Crew Cab S grade.

The Snow Plow Package can be optioned with the V8 gas engine exclusively – unfortunately snow plow buyers won’t be able to unleash the 555 pound-feet (752 Newton-meters) of torque available on the diesel. Still, the 5.6-liter engine produces a respectable 390 horsepower (290 kilograms) and 394 pound-feet (534 Newton-meters) of torque.

"Following recent years with greater than average snowfall, experts are predicting a wild winter season again this year, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for individual and fleet snow plow business operators," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. "Get your new TITAN XD ready this fall… and let it snow!"

Sans snow plow, the Nissan Titan starts at $32,550 for the base S King Cab 4x2. Those interested in the XD model will have to dish out a bit more, $33,560, for the S King Cab 4x2. The Titan tops out at $50,490 for the XD Pro-4X King Cab 4x4. The company didn't say how much the Snow Plow Package will cost on top of the price of the standard Titan XD.

Source: Nissan