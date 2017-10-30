After six years on the market and 7,000 produced units, the Lamborghini Aventador is still one of the greatest supercars money can buy today. And it will continue to become better and better, as Federico Foschini, Lambo’s chief commercial officer, has confirmed that even more special versions will be released in the coming years.

“I don’t want Aventador to die, honestly. I love it,” Foschini admitted to CarAdvice. “The time will have to come – let’s say it will be soon, but not too soon – and there are still a few more surprises to come with Aventador. But I can’t tell you any more or someone will kill me.”

Currently, the most powerful variant of the Aventador is the sold out Aventador Superveloce, powered by a naturally aspired V12 delivering 750 horsepower (552 kilowatts) and 508 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque. Paired to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission, the motor provides a pretty impressive acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds.

“The Aventador is an icon, I love it, and it is still surprising me every year, because it is a platform that is still giving us so many possibilities,” Foschini added.

Speaking of the naturally aspirated V12, Lamborghini will be sticking to the old-school, high-revving engine for the successor of the Aventador, expected to arrive by the end of the decade. “In the future, you never say never about turbo, but I think in the next years we are staying with this technology, and with the V12. This is the engine that we are not going to change in the next generation.”

Foschini’s words come in support to what development boss Maurizio Reggiani declared earlier this month - "my dream is to maintain the naturally aspirated engine for as long as possible." Thankfully, autonomous technologies are not part of Lambo’s plans for the foreseeable future.

Source: CarAdvice