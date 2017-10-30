Back in December 2016, several months before unveiling its new European flagship model at the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen briefly talked about the prospects of doing an Arteon wagon. At that time, the officials mentioned it would only happen if the regular five-door hatchback would prove to be a success for the company headquartered in Wolfsburg. Since the model was launched on the market just a few months ago in Europe and won’t arrive in the United States until next year, it’s too early to know whether a decision has been made regarding the fate of a more practical Arteon.

Rather than using the term “wagon,” VW’s Head of Full-Size Product Lines, Elmar-Marius Licharz, referred to the potential long-roofed Arteon as being a “shooting brake.” That being said, we highly doubt it will be a shooting brake in the truest sense of the term as that would imply only two doors. Much like Mercedes has the CLA Shooting Brake with rear doors, our hunch is that the potential Arteon Shooting Brake will also have them. The use of this fancy term likely has to do with the fact the body would have a more curvaceous shape with a sloped roofline rather than the boxy appearance of the heavily related (and more mundane) Passat Variant.

Licharz went on to specify such a derivative for the Arteon “is absolutely the sort of car that could work” and that “plans are underway but it’s not yet final” as the car needs a solid business case.

Another big maybe in the Arteon’s future is the availability of a newly developed turbocharged six-cylinder gasoline engine. Prototypes are already being tested with the larger unit, which might also end up powering the big Atlas SUV in the United States. To further spice up the Arteon’s range, sources close to VW are indicating a performance-oriented R version is being considered and that would sit on top of the firm’s “R” offerings.

Render: Automedia