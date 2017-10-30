The Geely-owned premium automaker has found just the right way to celebrate the start of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race by preparing an eco-friendly special edition of its V90 Cross Country rugged wagon. In a bid to fight marine pollution, the stylish hauler created by the firm’s Special Vehicles department comes with carpet inlays manufactured from Econyl, which is a fabric made by using 100% recycled nylon. Abandoned fishing nets extracted from the seabed will be repurposed in order to be used inside the luxurious cabin.

To further set it apart from a standard V90 Cross Country, Volvo will apply matte gray and bright orange accents onto the predominantly Crystal White body. These styling details were first seen back in 2014 on the lovely Concept XC Coupe and are now making the transition towards a production model. Other novelties include bespoke alloy wheels and tailor-made stitching for the seat upholstery.

Volvo is not saying exactly how many units it plans to produce, but we do know it will donate €100 ($116) for each of the first 3,000 cars assembled, thus bringing the grand total to €300,000 ($348,400). The funds will be put to good use in the Volvo Ocean Race’s Science Program concerning ocean plastics.

For this year’s race, all of the boats are going to feature a multitude of sensors that will obtain data gathered from some of the remotest areas of the oceans. Information such as barometric pressure, temperature, wind speed, and currents will then be used to help provide more precise weather forecasts as well as to elaborate better climate models used by scientists from all over the world.

Not only that, but the onboard sensors will also measure the water’s levels of salinity, algae, and the dissolved CO 2 to provide a more accurate understanding of the plastic pollution and how it affects the ocean life.

Getting back to the car, Volvo mentions the initial batch of 3,000 vehicles is going to be available in 30 markets, including the United States, China, Japan, and most countries from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Source: Volvo