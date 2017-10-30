Abandoned fishing nets will be used to make the 100% nylon carpet inlays.
The Geely-owned premium automaker has found just the right way to celebrate the start of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race by preparing an eco-friendly special edition of its V90 Cross Country rugged wagon. In a bid to fight marine pollution, the stylish hauler created by the firm’s Special Vehicles department comes with carpet inlays manufactured from Econyl, which is a fabric made by using 100% recycled nylon. Abandoned fishing nets extracted from the seabed will be repurposed in order to be used inside the luxurious cabin.
To further set it apart from a standard V90 Cross Country, Volvo will apply matte gray and bright orange accents onto the predominantly Crystal White body. These styling details were first seen back in 2014 on the lovely Concept XC Coupe and are now making the transition towards a production model. Other novelties include bespoke alloy wheels and tailor-made stitching for the seat upholstery.
Volvo is not saying exactly how many units it plans to produce, but we do know it will donate €100 ($116) for each of the first 3,000 cars assembled, thus bringing the grand total to €300,000 ($348,400). The funds will be put to good use in the Volvo Ocean Race’s Science Program concerning ocean plastics.
For this year’s race, all of the boats are going to feature a multitude of sensors that will obtain data gathered from some of the remotest areas of the oceans. Information such as barometric pressure, temperature, wind speed, and currents will then be used to help provide more precise weather forecasts as well as to elaborate better climate models used by scientists from all over the world.
Not only that, but the onboard sensors will also measure the water’s levels of salinity, algae, and the dissolved CO2 to provide a more accurate understanding of the plastic pollution and how it affects the ocean life.
Getting back to the car, Volvo mentions the initial batch of 3,000 vehicles is going to be available in 30 markets, including the United States, China, Japan, and most countries from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Source: Volvo
V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Cars celebrates start of Volvo Ocean Race and supports fight against ocean plastics with special V90 Cross Country
Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today reveals a special version of its award-winning V90 Cross Country all-road estate to celebrate the start of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race.
Buyers of the car will also contribute directly to helping understand the health of our oceans. To support the Volvo Ocean Race’s Science Programme around ocean plastics, the company will donate EUR 100 for each of the first 3,000 V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race cars it plans to build. The resulting total donation of EUR 300,000 underlines Volvo Cars’ long-standing commitment to environmental care.
The Volvo Ocean Race Science Programme equips boats in this year’s race with a variety of sensors that will capture data from some of the remotest parts of the world’s oceans. This includes temperatures, barometric pressure, currents and wind speed, which will help contribute to more accurate weather forecasts and climate models used by scientists globally.
Furthermore, the boats will measure levels of salinity, dissolved CO2 and algae in the sea water around them. Combined with other data on microplastics, these measurements will help create a more complete picture of the scale of plastic pollution and its impact on ocean life. The Programme’s science partners include the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
“We’re proud to support the Volvo Ocean Race’s Science Programme which will help improve our understanding of the health of the oceans – our greatest natural resource,” said Stuart Templar, Director of Sustainability at Volvo Cars. “As a company, we work to minimise our impact on the world around us, so this project’s innovative approach to tackling a major environmental problem was a great fit for us - not least as we head towards an electric future.”
The car itself will help tackle the problem of marine pollution, as the carpet inlays are made from Econyl, a fabric made from 100% recycled nylon, including abandoned fishing nets reclaimed from the seabed.
The V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race was developed by Volvo designers and a group of engineers within the company’s Special Vehicles department, a purpose-built facility at Volvo Cars’ base in Torslanda, Sweden. The engineers at Special Vehicles specialise in developing bespoke models and are also responsible for Volvo Cars’ ultra-luxurious Excellence models as well as the police version of the V90 and V90 Cross Country.
Taking the existing model as a starting point, the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race comes with all the standard features customers have come to expect from a Cross Country model, such as all-wheel drive, increased ride height and a chassis optimised for comfort and control in all weather and road conditions.
A special, expressive design and colour palet inside and out sets the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race apart from its siblings in the 90 Series. Matte grey and bright orange details, first shown on the acclaimed Volvo Concept XC Coupé from 2014, are combined with a Crystal White exterior colour and special wheels and stitching.
“The V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race is a balanced and capable all-road car, at home on normal roads and off the beaten track,” said Dan Olsson, Vice President Special Vehicles & Accessories at Volvo Cars. “On top of that it includes a range of specially developed standard features such as an integrated, detachable torchlight, additional power outlets and smart dirt- and water-resistant materials.”
The initial production volume of 3,000 cars will be sold in 30 markets around the globe, including most countries in the EMEA region as well as the United States, Japan and China.