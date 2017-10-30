Lamborghini is celebrating not one, but two important production milestones at the same time. The Italian exotic automaker is marking the 9,000th Huracan and the 7,000th Aventador assembled.

Starting with the older model, the Aventador which was introduced six years ago, the chassis number 7,000 is an Aventador S Roadster. It is finished in Grigio Adamas silver metallic and will go to a customer in the United States.

With 9,000 units produced in three years, the Huracan could soon become the brand’s most produced model in history, if it surpasses the 14,000 mark. That’s nearly the number of Gallardos assembled in the model’s 11-year lifespan.

The milestone Huracan is a Blue Nethuns car, which will be delivered to a customer in Dubai. The 9,000th Huracan comes less than five years after Lamborghini produced the 8,000th example of the supercar – a Grigio Lynx gray Huracan Spyder, exported to the United Kingdom.

The Italian manufacturer wants to double its production and sales once the Urus SUV debuts in early December. To prepare for the high-performance LM002 successor, the company has significantly expanded its plant, where 7,000 units of the brand’s all three models (Aventador, Huracan, and Urus) will be assembled every year.

Production of the Urus should start next year, when Lamborghini expects to build no less than 1,000 units of the SUV. The production volume will be boosted to about 3,500 units in 2019, and the automaker estimates that the vehicle will account for half of the Italian supercar maker’s annual output.

Source: Lamborghini