Mopar Teases a Few of More Than 200 New Jeep® Performance Parts and Accessories for All-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler at SEMA

New Jeep Performance Parts include lift kits, beadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and unique rock rails that target hardcore trail enthusiasts

First-ever roof rack for all-new Wrangler, first-ever tailgate table, new vehicle graphics, tire covers in a variety of styles and designs, fuel doors and more among Mopar accessories available

Mopar is only source for factory-authorized, authentic products developed together with designers and engineers who created all-new Wrangler

98 percent of Jeep Wrangler vehicles typically outfitted with at least one Mopar product

October 31, 2017 , Las Vegas - Mopar revealed a selection of the brand’s more than 200 new Jeep ® Performance Parts and accessories for the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler during a press event at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31.



The Mopar brand’s new lineup, created with more than 100,000 hours of development, validation and testing, assists owners in personalizing the new Wrangler for any adventure or lifestyle, and will be available at the vehicle launch in dealerships.



New Mopar products available for the most capable SUV ever include Jeep Performance Parts lifts kits, beadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and rock rails. Mopar accessories for the Wrangler include a roof rack for mounting a variety of lifestyle cargo carriers, a tailgate table, vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, fuel doors and more.



“An iconic vehicle such as Jeep Wrangler deserves nothing but the best, which is why the Mopar and Jeep brands have developed a new set of product solutions to meet the unique lifestyles of Wrangler owners,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA. “From Jeep Performance Parts like winches and wheels to accessories such as bikini tops and tailgate tables, Mopar has incorporated input from Wrangler owners in bringing to the marketplace the most powerful, reliable and authentic lineup of accessories and performance parts available.”



A total of 98 percent of Jeep Wrangler vehicles are typically outfitted with at least one Mopar product.



New Jeep Performance Parts for all-new Wrangler

All-new Jeep Wrangler owners who are serious about off-roading can choose from new additions to the Jeep Performance Parts product line. New Jeep Performance Parts LED off-road lights, available in 5- and 7-inch applications, pump out a maximum of 8,000 lumens, putting commercial and military grade illumination into the hands of hard core off-roaders.



The off-road lights mount to the frame rails, winch guard or windshield via new Jeep Performance Parts off-road light brackets. A new auxiliary switch bank featuring its own power distribution center offers an organized central area for operating accessories such as the off-road lights, winch and other electrical-powered items.



New, unique Jeep Performance Parts rock rails are thicker and wider to protect the body, and feature the same coating used on Ram Truck bedliners to add a non-slip finish. A Wrangler Rubicon off-road bumper guards the modern and renowned Wrangler profile, maintaining factory standards and properly harmonizing with the design aesthetics of the new Wrangler.



Available new beadlock-capable 17-inch aluminum wheels feature a 12 mm offset and accommodate oversize tires to help tackle off-road conditions. Additional 17-inch five-spoke off-road wheel options are available in silver or black, as well as a “gear” design inspired by the Jeep Performance Parts logo. A 2-inch lift kit offers additional off-road clearance and, when paired with Wrangler high-top fender flares, can accommodate oversize 37-inch tires for serious off-road adventures.



Mopar accessories for all-new Jeep Wrangler

The Mopar roof rack is offered for the first time on the all-new Wrangler. Lifestyle cargo carriers, including a ski, snowboard and bicycle carrier, mount to the roof rack to assist in transporting gear and recreational equipment.



Also a first is the Mopar tailgate table, which flips out to create a utility space and beverage holder and which folds up for storage. A new Mopar emergency first aid kit, improved to include individual pockets for kit contents, and a roadside assistance kit are also available.



New Mopar accessories available for Wrangler include mesh and solid bikini tops, fitting the vehicle’s open-air, fun-and-freedom character while delivering protection from the sun when the hardtop is removed. New screen protectors, a first from Mopar for any vehicle, block dust and debris from cluttering Uconnect 7- and 8.4-inch display systems and even help to enhance visibility.



A few of the many additional Mopar accessories available include vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, all-weather floor mats, molded cargo trays, grab handles and fuel doors.



Mopar products for all-new Wrangler: Factory engineered, authentic quality

The Mopar brand’s line of Jeep Performance Parts and accessories for the all-new Wrangler was developed in close conjunction with the Jeep brand and product design office through extensive development, testing and validation.



The strictest standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — were used to seamlessly integrate Mopar parts and accessories with the all-new Wrangler and deliver proper fit, finish and quality down to the color, grain, look and line of each product.



“Virtually every Mopar product for the all-new Wrangler is new, redeveloped or redesigned,” said Gorlier. “Our large, new product lineup for this legendary vehicle showcases how the Mopar brand has evolved over 80 years to support our owners in customizing their vehicles to fit any lifestyle.”



Below is additional information on just a few of the more than 200 all-new Jeep Performance Parts and accessories available for the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler:

The Mopar line of Jeep Performance Parts and accessories for the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be available for purchase when the Wrangler arrives in dealerships. For more information, visit www.Mopar.com/jpp.