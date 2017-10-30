The sizzling Acura NSX is already an amazing performer, but the folks at Arizona-based ScienceofSpeed reckon they can make it better. The company has been around since 2001 and is well-known in the NSX aftermarket, and with attention now focused on Acura’s second-generation supercar, the aptly named Dream Project pays homage to the original while upping the performance ante in pretty much all areas.

“ScienceofSpeed is thrilled to present our expression of the second generation NSX unlimited and unrestricted,” said Chris Willson, general manager of ScienceofSpeed. “Devoted NSX fans share in a rich 27-year history, and with the second-generation NSX reaching the aftermarket community, now is an extraordinary time to be an NSX enthusiast. We are thrilled to share our passion for this iconic platform."

The company started where pretty much every project car starts – adding horsepower. A new exhaust system was fabricated along with high-performance downpipes, all of which give this NSX a deeper soundtrack. On the other side of the engine, liquid injected intercooling cools incoming air for a denser charge. Combined, the upgrades take the Dream Project NSX to 610 horsepower and 507 pound-feet of torque – an improvement of 37 ponies and 31 torques compared to the standard car.

ScienceofSpeed amps up the amazing handling with a custom suspension that drops the car by just over an inch. If you think such a drop would make the already-low supercar a target for speed bumps, you’re not wrong. That’s why the company added sensors and tech from iLift, which can detect larger obstacles and automatically raise the front of the car by two inches. A set of lightweight Advan wheels with sticky Pirelli tires rounds out the handling tweaks.

Aero upgrades include a GT3-inspired body kit that adds front strakes, wider ducted rocker panels made from carbon fiber, a properly large rear wing, and a rear diffuser. The gloss black roof draws inspiration from the first-generation NSX, with the two-tone blue/black theme carried inside with custom Recaro seats and door panels getting blue accents. ScienceofSpeed also adds a gaugeART OLED multi-function display on the dash.

The 2017 SEMA Show runs from October 31 to November 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Acura