Italian exotic automaker Pagani is launching an official restoration program, which will focus its services on the first models of the company. The so-called Pagani Rinascimento will fully inspect and rebuild Zonda vehicles to the condition they left the factory when brand new. The supercar manufacturer promises that each component will be “observed, examined, and restored in order to return to the perfect and original blend of art and technology.”

During the process of restoration, Pagani will document images, drawings, and technical data, which will be collected and classified in a dedicated Pagani Rinascimento Book. Once the work is done, it will be handed to the owner of the car to certify the whole process to any future buyer.

“To bring back the light and the original splendor of these masterpieces is a pleasure as well as a great responsibility,” Pagani founder and ideologist Horacio Pagani said in a post at the brand's official Facebook page. “Our customers rely on us because we are the only ones in the world capable of rebuilding and restoring Paganis as they came out of our Atelier. We want to give our customers the emotion to be thrilled as the first time.”

Believe it or not, some Zonda owners have driven their cars over 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) and their cars need serious maintaining or full restoration. In total, to date Pagani has produced 137 supercars in its 25-year history.

Source: Pagani on Facebook via AutoGuide