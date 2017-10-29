Hot on the heels of this week’s teaser showing a bit of the exterior, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released a couple of new images providing a first look inside the cabin. We can see the gated shifter set to be offered for the version fitted with a manual gearbox and at the same time the paddle shifters for the one equipped with the automatic transmission.

Like in the legendary McLaren F1, the driver sits in the middle and is flanked by two passenger seats positioned slightly behind. It seems SCG is keeping it simple, yet functional as the cabin is sending out a retro vibe with an old-school steering wheel and large gauges for the tachometer and speedometer. To the left and right are additional smaller gauges providing all the relevant information. The company says a digital screen will be mounted on the more hardcore Competizione version.

SCG is being very generous with sharing details on Facebook where it has revealed a version for RHD markets is in the works and on those cars the gated shifter will be positioned on the other side of the central seat. It’s set to have “very interesting” doors and will feature small turbochargers for the high-revving engine that will develop 650 horsepower and 720 Newton-meters (531 pound-feet) of torque and will be tuned to deliver the feel of a naturally aspirated unit.

SCG is happy to report it has already received firm orders and deposits, prompting the niche marque to say the first production batch of 20-25 cars for the initial 2018-2019 run will likely reach sold out status in the near future. Priced at $400,000, the yet unnamed model will feature a carbon fiber body and chassis to live up to the company’s promise of being a “very lightweight sports car.” Speaking of which, SCG is targeting a curb weight of approximately 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds).

Don’t expect to see it in the near future as SCG admits it still has a lot of work to do, with the interior being at a “very early stage.” We’ll be keeping an eye on the project since it’s shaping up to be quite promising.

Source: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus / Facebook