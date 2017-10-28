BMW now has the all-new X2, its sixth member of the crossover lineup. While positioned between the X1 and the X3 in the hierarchy, the Bavarian’s company newest sport-utility vehicle is actually the smallest, being three inches shorter in length and nearly three inches lower than the X1 on which it's based.

If you live in the United States, the most powerful engine you would be able to order next year is BMW’s TwinPower 2.0-liter four-pot, generating 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) with 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through BMW’s eight-speed automatic gearbox. Needless to say, there’s no full-blown M version – and we can’t see one coming anytime soon.

Of course, this hasn’t stopped independent designer and our friend X-Tomi from Hungary to virtually give the new X2 the M treatment with all the benefits it brings – slightly wider track, more aggressive design, larger wheels, and distinctive blue body paint. We love it, but there’s no chance BMW could go below the X3 for a high-performance crossover. At least for now.

The closest thing to an X2 M is the X2 equipped with the M Sport package. It adds nice features like a set of 20-inch wheels and lower suspension, but no mechanical upgrades. Even so, the X2 xDrive28i is capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in only 6.3 seconds, which should be plenty lively for most buyers.

Source: X-Tomi Design