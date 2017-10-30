The day Mopar gearheads have been waiting for has arrived. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will now offer the fearsome 707-horsepower 6.2-liter Dodge Hellcat V8 as a crate engine that the automaker says is “relatively plug-and-play.” Called the Hellcrate, it comes in two packages that, when purchased together, are backed by a factory warranty of three years and unlimited mileage.

“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded,” said Pietro Gorlier, FCA’s head of Mopar parts and service. “This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance.”

The big tamale is obviously the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. It’s joined by a separate engine kit that includes a powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, fuel pump control module, and a bevy of other sensors and add-ons to help ensure the engine matches up properly to whatever car it’s being shoved into. FCA says the control module in the kit is unlocked to produce the engine’s full 707 horsepower, and it’s optimized for manual transmission cars.

To add further appeal to the crate engine, FCA will also offer an essential Front End Accessory Drive kit, which includes accessories like an alternator and power steering pump as well as various belts and components to make it all work well with the Hellcat engine.

If this news gets you amped up about Hellcat-swapping your RX-7, take a step backward. FCA is targeting the restomod segment, as it says the Hellcrate is “intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles.” Also, it costs whopping $21,725 all total, which breaks down to $19,530 for the engine and another $2,195 for the electronics kit. So yeah, it’s not exactly an inexpensive motor swap.

To showcase the Hellcrate in its intended application, FCA will have a 1970 Plymouth Superbird clone on display at SEMA. Built by the team from the Velocity show Graveyard Carz, the Superbird features a six-speed manual transmission and all the goodies necessary to make the most of its Hellcat power.

Source: FCA