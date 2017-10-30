The supercharged mill will be backed by a full factory warranty.
The day Mopar gearheads have been waiting for has arrived. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will now offer the fearsome 707-horsepower 6.2-liter Dodge Hellcat V8 as a crate engine that the automaker says is “relatively plug-and-play.” Called the Hellcrate, it comes in two packages that, when purchased together, are backed by a factory warranty of three years and unlimited mileage.
“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded,” said Pietro Gorlier, FCA’s head of Mopar parts and service. “This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance.”
The big tamale is obviously the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. It’s joined by a separate engine kit that includes a powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, fuel pump control module, and a bevy of other sensors and add-ons to help ensure the engine matches up properly to whatever car it’s being shoved into. FCA says the control module in the kit is unlocked to produce the engine’s full 707 horsepower, and it’s optimized for manual transmission cars.
To add further appeal to the crate engine, FCA will also offer an essential Front End Accessory Drive kit, which includes accessories like an alternator and power steering pump as well as various belts and components to make it all work well with the Hellcat engine.
If this news gets you amped up about Hellcat-swapping your RX-7, take a step backward. FCA is targeting the restomod segment, as it says the Hellcrate is “intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles.” Also, it costs whopping $21,725 all total, which breaks down to $19,530 for the engine and another $2,195 for the electronics kit. So yeah, it’s not exactly an inexpensive motor swap.
To showcase the Hellcrate in its intended application, FCA will have a 1970 Plymouth Superbird clone on display at SEMA. Built by the team from the Velocity show Graveyard Carz, the Superbird features a six-speed manual transmission and all the goodies necessary to make the most of its Hellcat power.
Mopar Unleashes ‘Hellcrate’ 6.2-liter Supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine Kit at SEMA
- New Mopar 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine Kit — dubbed the “Hellcrate” — will debut at 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show
- Mopar introduces its first-ever supercharged, 707-horsepower factory-backed crate engine kit
- Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit “plugs and plays” with 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine, delivering 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque
- Graveyard Carz star Mark Worman will join Mopar again at SEMA, debut 1970 Superbird Tribute build with new Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit
- Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit and 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine available for ordering at www.moparhemicrate.com
- 15,345-square-foot Mopar SEMA exhibit features hundreds of Mopar products and 13 FCA US LLC vehicles, including Mopar-modified Dodge Durango SRT
- Additional major Mopar product news to be announced at brand’s SEMA product presentation at 7:26 p.m. ET/4:26 p.m. PT on Tuesday
- Watch Mopar SEMA product presentation live at https://livestream.com/FCALive/MoparSEMA2017
The release of the new Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit will be followed by the unveiling of additional high-profile news during the brand’s Mopar SEMA product presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:26 p.m. ET/4:26 p.m. PT. The product presentation can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/FCALive/MoparSEMA2017.
The new Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine kit provides relatively simple “plug and play” with the 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly — also available from Mopar. The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit marries modern 707 horsepower with authentic, factory-backed quality.
The kit includes a powertrain control module (PCM), power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors and fuel pump control module for the 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine. The PCM is unlocked and set to the factory 707- horsepower calibration. The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit is optimized for use with manual transmissions, such as the Tremec Magnum transmission kit.
An essential Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit, which includes an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys and more, is among additional engine accessory hardware components available to assist in installing the Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit.
The kit, intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, ships in unique packaging featuring the “Hellcrate” logo and includes in-depth information sheets with helpful installation tips and requirements.
The Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly (Part Number 68303089AA) is available for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $19,530. The Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Kit (Part Number 177072452) is available at an MSRP of $2,195.
The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit and Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly feature a Mopar three-year/unlimited mileage warranty when purchased together.
For more information or to order, visit www.moparhemicrate.com.
1970 Plymouth Superbird Tribute featuring Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit
Mark Worman, star of Velocity’s Graveyard Carz vehicle restoration television show, helped Mopar introduce the brand’s 345 and 392 Crate HEMI Engine Kits last year at the SEMA Show. Worman returns to Las Vegas with a fresh new Mopar build, this time a 1970 Plymouth Superbird Tribute fueled by the plug and play capabilities of the new Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Kit.
A top Mopar enthusiast and brand ambassador, Worman and his Graveyard Carz team embarked on a faithful clone restoration of the Limelight Green Superbird, but decided to tweak the “Bird” to truly make it fly with 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.
To do so, Worman dropped in the Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit and 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly in the Superbird clone. Power is put to the ground via a Tremec Magnum six-speed manual transmission kit. Engine accessory hardware components used in the build include the Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit.
Worman also sourced installation and restoration parts, such as the complete interior, dash assembly, exterior trim, wheels and wiring harnesses for the Superbird through Classic Industries, one of the largest, most trusted licensees of restoration and performance parts in the country. Last year at SEMA, Mopar announced a team-up with Classic Industries to provide web, technical and parts location assistance for enthusiasts seeking to restore their vintage Mopar rides. Information on Mopar Restoration parts is available at https://www.mopar.com/en-us/store/parts/mopar-restoration-parts.html.