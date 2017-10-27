Sometimes the simulation aspects of games like Forza Motorsport 7 and Gran Turismo Sport can be a little too real, and if you're looking for a more action-packed experience that's a little more like a video game version of the Fast and Furious franchise, then Need for Speed: Payback might be worth trying. The release is on November 7 for the Deluxe version and November 10 for the standard one. Publisher Electronic Arts and the developers at Ghost Games have waited until just weeks before the game coming out to announce the full list of available cars.

The cars of Need for Speed: Payback:

Acura NSX 2017

Acura RSX-S

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin Vulcan

Audi R8 V10 plus

Audi S5 Sportback

BMW M2

BMW M3 E46

BMW M3 E92

BMW M3 Evolution II E30

BMW M4 GTS

BMW M5

BMW X6 M

Buick GNX

Chevrolet Bel Air

Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge Charger

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Focus RS

Ford GT

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang BOSS 302

Ford Mustang Foxbody

Ford Mustang GT

Ford Roadster

Ford Roadster - Beck Kustoms

Honda Civic Type-R 2000

Honda Civic Type-R 2015

Honda NSX Type-R

Honda S2000

Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

Koenigsegg Regera

Lamborghini Aventador Coupé

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Huracán Coupé

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

Land Rover Defender 110

Lotus Exige S

Mazda MX-5 1996

Mazda MX-5 2015

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R

McLaren 570S

McLaren P1

Mercedes-AMG A 45

Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercury Cougar

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

Nissan 180SX Type X

Nissan 350Z

Nissan Fairlady 240ZG

Nissan GT-R Premium

Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero

Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

Nissan Skyline GT-R V-spec 1993

Nissan Skyline GT-R V-spec 1999

Pagani Huayra BC

Plymouth Barracuda

Porsche 911 Carrera S (991)

Porsche 911 Carrera S (993)

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)

Porsche 911 RSR 2.8

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Cayman GT4

Porsche Panamera Turbo

SRT Viper

Subaru BRZ Premium

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Volkswagen Beetle

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volvo 242DL

Volvo Amazon P130





Based on the trailers, Need for Speed: Payback seems like a more action-oriented version of the Forza Horizon series. The game takes place in a open world with multiple environments, including a desert, mountain, urban area, and more. The trailer below delves into the game's story.

Source: Electronic Arts