The choices run the gamut from a Volvo 242 to a Pagani Huayra BC.
Sometimes the simulation aspects of games like Forza Motorsport 7 and Gran Turismo Sport can be a little too real, and if you're looking for a more action-packed experience that's a little more like a video game version of the Fast and Furious franchise, then Need for Speed: Payback might be worth trying. The release is on November 7 for the Deluxe version and November 10 for the standard one. Publisher Electronic Arts and the developers at Ghost Games have waited until just weeks before the game coming out to announce the full list of available cars.
The cars of Need for Speed: Payback:
- Acura NSX 2017
- Acura RSX-S
- Aston Martin DB11
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- Audi R8 V10 plus
- Audi S5 Sportback
- BMW M2
- BMW M3 E46
- BMW M3 E92
- BMW M3 Evolution II E30
- BMW M4 GTS
- BMW M5
- BMW X6 M
- Buick GNX
- Chevrolet Bel Air
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- Dodge Charger
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- Ford Focus RS
- Ford GT
- Ford Mustang
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302
- Ford Mustang Foxbody
- Ford Mustang GT
- Ford Roadster
- Ford Roadster - Beck Kustoms
- Honda Civic Type-R 2000
- Honda Civic Type-R 2015
- Honda NSX Type-R
- Honda S2000
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
- Koenigsegg Regera
- Lamborghini Aventador Coupé
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Huracán Coupé
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
- Land Rover Defender 110
- Lotus Exige S
- Mazda MX-5 1996
- Mazda MX-5 2015
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R
- McLaren 570S
- McLaren P1
- Mercedes-AMG A 45
- Mercedes-AMG G 63
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercury Cougar
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX
- Nissan 180SX Type X
- Nissan 350Z
- Nissan Fairlady 240ZG
- Nissan GT-R Premium
- Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero
- Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V-spec 1993
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V-spec 1999
- Pagani Huayra BC
- Plymouth Barracuda
- Porsche 911 Carrera S (991)
- Porsche 911 Carrera S (993)
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)
- Porsche 911 RSR 2.8
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche Cayman GT4
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- SRT Viper
- Subaru BRZ Premium
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- Volkswagen Beetle
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Volvo 242DL
- Volvo Amazon P130
Based on the trailers, Need for Speed: Payback seems like a more action-oriented version of the Forza Horizon series. The game takes place in a open world with multiple environments, including a desert, mountain, urban area, and more. The trailer below delves into the game's story.
Source: Electronic Arts