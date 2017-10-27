Our favorite 4k slow-motion master of potholes is back with video number two in the see-through car series. We’re talking about Warped Perception on YouTube, and if you recall from the first episode, the poor old E-Class Mercedes-Benz was battered but not entirely broken. So for round two, even more body panels were removed, more cameras were installed, more potholes were found, and yes, more damage was done.

This time, the action takes places on a broken-but-paved back street in downtown Chicago, where the brutal action could be filmed without an abundance of water and dust in the shots. To take full advantage of the situation, the E320’s quarter panels were cut out to better reveal the rear unibody structure, not to mention electronic components usually hidden. As before, slow motion cameras were set up on the street to capture the brutality in 4K glory, but several small 4K cameras were also positioned in cool places like wheel wells. As such, episode two offers some absolutely mental angles of pothole carnage absorbed by suspension bits, and once again, we're thinking twice about hitting any bump at speed.

As before, it’s the amount of movement in pretty much everything that’s most shocking. While it’s true that this Mercedes isn’t in the best condition, watching the lower control arm shifting around under stress is as fascinating as it is unnerving, never mind the travel at the ball joint. It’s the overall shot of the car hitting the potholes, however, that’s burned into our soul. The engine wiggles almost constantly, but the hardest impacts cause the entire unibody structure up front to jiggle like pudding.

Surely the rubber bushings on this old car are shot, but how many of us are driving cars with at least moderately worn bushings without even thinking twice about them? And on the flip side, going to harder polyurethane replacements or solid mounts – very popular upgrades for the car fans among us – means that the force from all those impacts will go straight to other components instead of being absorbed by standard rubber bushings. Perhaps we'll be sticking with rubber bushings when doing suspension upgrades in the future.

Granted, the impact here was hard enough to pop both driver side tires, but still, it’s another eye-opening experience. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for part three.

Source: Warped Perception