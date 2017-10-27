It's a 928 for modern times.

Porsche hasn’t had a front-engined grand-touring coupe since the demise of the 928 in 1995. There’s not a high likelihood of one joining the lineup again anytime soon, but Automedia comes to the rescue by rendering a modern revival as the Panamera-based 929.

Rather than just slicing two doors off the existing Panamera, this rendering gives the coupe heaps of style. In an interesting touch, the B-pillar doesn’t extend all the way to the roof, which leaves a bit of the side glass exposed. The downward sweeping roof features a large glass panel, which might provide good rearward visibility. Peeking inside, you can see the rear seats from the 2+2 layout. The tail borrows significantly from Porsche’s existing sedan, which gives the 929 a look that fits the rest of the company’s lineup.

Since this model would likely share the Panamera’s platform, it would also be able to use the same engines as the sedan. The range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 and electric motor provides 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters), and this powertrain would be just as good in a coupe as the setup is in the sedan. “Mash the throttle and this thing is a rocket: it’s not just the initial acceleration that’s impressive, the 50-80-mph run is suck-you-into-the-seat quick,” Motor1.com Managing Editor Steven Ewing wrote about the drivetrain in the Panamera.

Rumors circulated about a Panamera-based coupe in the past, but nothing ever happened with them. The reason for Porsche not to build the three-door variant is easy to understand – there’s no need for it.  If the extra set of doors turns a customer off from buying a Panamera, then the dealer can walk the person to the other side of the showroom where the endless variants of 911s sit.

Source: Automedia

