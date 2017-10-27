Volvo is taking the term "safety car" seriously. For the second straight year, the Swedish automaker will act as the official safety vehicle of the FIA World Touring Car Championship. The company recently unveiled its newest V60 Polestar Safety Car, and apart from an obligatory safety car livery and lights, Volvo has added a few extra features to solidify the V60 Polestar's safety credentials.

Aerodynamic enhancements constructed entirely of carbon fiber have been added to the body of the sporty wagon. These new upgrades help increase downforce by a whopping 30 percent, and give the V60 Polestar even more grip and stability at high speeds while out on the track, a feature any good safety car should have.

Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine found on the production model, producing 367 horsepower (273 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A high-strength roll cage, and required rescue and communication equipment have also been added. The development of the car was aided by Thed Björk current leader of the 2017 WTCC drivers' championship for Polestar Cyan Racing.

"With its high safety levels and easily accessible performance designed for all-year drivability, the Volvo V60 Polestar makes a perfect Safety Car," said Björk. "The new aerodynamic enhancements make the car even more predictable and rewarding to drive in inspired or critical situations, both on the roads and on the racing circuits."

The 2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car will make its on-track debut this weekend at the FIA WTCC Race of Japan. Buyers interested in taking home their own safety car can pick up the new Volvo V60 Polestar for $61,600.

Source: Volvo