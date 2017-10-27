Regardless of segment, more variety is always better as not only does it give customers more options to choose from, but it also pushes automakers to work harder and come up with better products to get a bigger piece of the pie. Opel recently brought back to life its “GSi” badge for a sporty version of the new Insignia and it will order additional badges next year when the Astra GSi is going to be introduced to the market.

It has already been caught by the spy camera with barely any camouflage on it, thus leaving very little to the imagination. Based on the images depicting a near-production prototype, the Photoshop master at OmniAuto.it has decided to render the Astra GSi with the full array of sporty bits. It should be mentioned the spy shots attached below might actually be showing the Buick Verano GS judging by the “GS” lettering on the grille, but we’re expecting the Opel / Vauxhall-badged version to look virtually identical as it is the case with the Insignia GSi / Regal GS twins.

8 photos

One way to describe the styling of Opel’s second GSi model is by saying it looks like a slightly more aggressive version of the regular Astra fitted with the OPC Line Sport Pack launched a little over a year ago. While that one doesn’t have any mechanical upgrades as it’s all about design tweaks, the GSi will feature bigger wheels and brakes, grippy tires, and a stiffer suspension setup lowering the ride height.

The engine choice remains somewhat of a mystery as although some reports are indicating the Astra GSi will have as much as 300 horsepower, that kind of power is likely reserved for a meaner OPC. This would make sense taking into account the Insignia GSi doesn’t actually have more power than a regular high-end Insignia Grand Sport as it features upgrades in other areas.

We will know what’s what in several months from now as Opel is expected to introduce the Astra GSi in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show. We might see it earlier than that courtesy of an online reveal.

Render: OmniAuto.it