Less than a day after the debut of the refreshed C4 Cactus, Citroen is announcing it will discontinue the C4 hatchback in a couple of months. The information was confirmed by the company’s CEO, Linda Jackson, during the premiere of the facelifted crossover.

The ageing Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf rival on the Old continent will go out of production “in the coming months” with no direct successor planned at the moment. The C4 Cactus, actually based on the smaller C3, is now positioned closer to the C-segment hatches rather than a classic crossover, and will replace the C4, remaining the only Citroen vehicle in this class.

“The current C4 is already nearly seven years old, so you understand that we had to make a decision, and C4 Cactus will take the lead,” Citroen planning boss Xavier Peugeot told AutoExpress. At this point, it’s not clear when the C4 will be retired, but the British publication suggests this will happen once the new C4 Cactus goes on sale in the first quarter of next year.

As far as the successor of both the C4 and C4 Cactus is concerned, it won’t arrive before the end of the decade. The facelifted Cactus, which no longer features the quirky Airbumps on the doors, or at least they are much smaller now, will remain on sale for at least three years, giving it a similar lifespan to the C4 – about seven years.

Judging by Peugeot’s words, Citroen’s brand new C-segment model will once again feature a distinctive design, remaining faithful to the trend the French company started with the C4 Cactus back in 2014.

“We will have to bring to market, after C4 Cactus, another car which brings the Citroen values.” Peugeot told AutoExpress. “I can tell you something that the next generation C-segment offer, successor of C4 Cactus, will have to remain different. We have to remain original.”

Source: AutoExpress