The 147-mph, 200-hp hot hatchback will go on sale in Europe before the end of the year.

Volkswagen introduced the five-door-only Polo GTI online in June before bringing it last month to the Frankfurt Motor Show for everyone to check out its hot hatch metal. You still can’t drive one home as customer deliveries are not scheduled to kick off until towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, Thomas from YouTube channel Autogefühl had the privilege to get his hands on an early example of the production-ready Polo GTI to provide an in-depth video sharing some interesting tidbits about Wolfsburg’s latest and greatest Grand Tourer Injection.

As you would come to expect from a range topper, the new sporty Polo is loaded with all the kit you could ever want in a supermini, including the all-digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, and big alloy wheels with a funky two-tone design. The racy body kit, red accents, and the dual exhaust system come to further separate the B-segment performance hatchback from the lesser versions of the Polo. This particular car has been painted in Reed Blue, which VW aficionados have heard of before since the Beetle, Passat and Touareg have it as well.

Unlike its main rival from Ford, the three-cylinder Fiesta ST, the Polo GTI has not been bitten by the downsizing bug and still has a four-banger under its hood. In fact, the engine is actually slightly bigger than the 1.8 TSI installed in the old model as now the feisty hatch is rocking a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit good for 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts) or 8 hp more than before.

Initially, VW will sell the car only with a dual-clutch, six-speed transmission that will grant the Polo GTI with a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.7 seconds en route to a respectable 147 mph (237 kph). With 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque available from 1,500 rpm, the mid-range GTI in VW’s portfolio is shaping up to be a fun little car. A manual six-speed gearbox will follow sometime in 2018 and it remains to be seen whether it will be able to handle the same amount of the torque or the engine will be electronically limited.

If you’re wondering why we have labeled it as a mid-range GTI, it’s because an up! GTI is also coming and will be out in 2018 with 115 hp and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) coming from a tiny turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-liter gasoline engine. That might not sound like an impressive amount of power, but let’s keep in mind it will weigh under a ton.

Video: Autogefühl

