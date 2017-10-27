Remember back in May when we talked about NFL star Tom Brady getting together with Aston Martin to design his “ultimate” Vanquish? Between autograph sessions and pre-season training, the New England Patriot's star quarterback found time to get with the automaker to make that project happen. The result is the beauty you see here, officially called the Tom Brady Signature Edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante.

Unofficially, you could completely inflate a football to NFL regulations quicker than it takes to say that name out loud. And now that the requisite Deflategate reference is out of the way, let’s continue.

Bringing this special edition Aston Martin to life wasn’t the sole responsibility of Brady. He worked with Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ team, which is a new service the automaker provides to really, really good customers that basically allows them to create bespoke editions of their favorite Astons.

In this case, Brady’s choice was the Vanquish S Volante. Aside from bearing his initials, the car features an Ultramarine Black exterior – which is actually a delicious shade of blue – with an interior swathed in Dark Knight black leather. There are no mechanical upgrades, but the automaker does say Brady appreciates performance, which is why his Vanquish makes prolific use of carbon fiber and other "performance" materials. Brady also apparently like fine detail, which is why the steering wheel has California Poppy leather paddle shift tips and is color-keyed to the Aston Martin One-77.

So, how much does the Tom Brady Signature Edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante cost? If you have to ask, then you probably can’t buy one, but for the record it’s $360,000. Even if you’re rich enough to not even care about such things, you still probably can’t have one. That’s because only 12 will be made, each one a drop-top bearing the TB12 logo on the headrests and fenders.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Source: Aston Martin