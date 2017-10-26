How does 400 horsepower in a Volkswagen Golf sound? We’ve seen the definitive hot hatchback packed with ponies before, but whereas it’s usually some kind of bonkers conversion that’s barely streetable, this upgrade comes courtesy of ABT Sportsline for the much-loved Golf R. We’re also happy to say the package grants more than just a power boost, and as far as the styling, well just look at it.

Curiously enough, ABT attributes the Golf R’s power increase solely to engine tuning. The company adds a special ABT Engine Control unit that takes the standard Golf’s 310-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder to a full 400 ponies. Torque also climbs to 368 pound-feet, and it’s all shuffled to the R’s all-wheel drive system, which is left stock. Hopefully it’s up to the task of managing the extra twist.

You can run with just the power boost, but ABT also offers an optional suspension upgrade with new anti-roll bars and springs that deliver a 20mm drop in the front and 25mm in the rear. A height-adjustable suspension kit is also available that drops the car up to 45mm, which helps both in the handling department and in giving ABT's creation a lowered stance that's downright sinister. It’s all complimented with a six-piston brake upgrade, because you know, stopping is important too.

Visually, ABT gives customers a choice of DR or ER-C wheels in a range of finishes and sizes up to 20 inches. Side skirts with a diffuser out back add subtle style to the Golf R, while the not-so-subtle quad exhaust tips look more like afterburner nozzles. They connect to an upgraded ABT rear muffler that adds aural excitement to the mix, and if we’re honest, it all works great together. If fact, this could be one of the best-looking Golfs we’ve ever seen.

As for having 400 horsepower to match the style, yeah, we like that very much as well.

Source: ABT