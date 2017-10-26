Porsche Classic exists to help dedicated owners of the company's vintage rides on the road, and the latest additions to the lineup are the brake drums for the 356A and 356B. To promote the new products, the company created a video that shows off some of these fun models.

Porsche Classic makes its replacement parts to the highest standards, and it charges quite a bit for that level of quality. The drums for the 356A cost $2,193.18 per corner, and the ones for the 356B are $2,133.68 each. As these prices indicate, restoring a classic car is a labor of love. In addition to the physical working of actually putting the vehicle together, there's the time necessary in tracking down the right parts and the expense of then procuring those pieces.

While the price is high, there's good reason for 356 owners to consider using these Porsche-backed components. The values of the company's models with air-cooled engines continue to grow. Using quality parts for a restoration might only much the sale price higher by giving the prospective buyer more confidence in the vehicle's reliability.

With the right care, the Porsche 356 has shown itself to be quite a resilient vehicle. For example, Guy Newmark has driven his example (above) daily for over 40 years, and in that time the car has covered over a million miles (and counting). Performing service to it every 3,000 miles has likely been a major reason for his 356's longevity.

To commemorate Porsche's 60th anniversary of business in the United States, the company conducted a nationwide search in 2010 to find its oldest car still on the road in the country. The winner was a 1952 356 Cabriolet that came into the country in November 1952. The vehicle had spent some time in a salvage yard but later received a complete restoration. The owner probably would have been quite happy if Porsche Classic's drums had been available at that time.

Source: Porsche Classic, Porsche via YouTube