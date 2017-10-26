All work, and all play.

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 is arguably the most capable compact truck on the market today. Apart from obvious off-road enhancements like new Multimatic shocks, and front and rear locking differentials, this pickup is powerful. Equipped with an optional 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-four, the ZR2 pumps out 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, making it ideal for a weekend on the trail – or in the shop, as noted by these new spy photos.

Our spy photographers captured what appears to be a Chevy ZR2 Utility truck. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the wacky work truck, admittedly. The ZR2 Utility was built by Chevy engineers and unveiled back in May as a support truck to the standard ZR2 while out testing on trails like Rubicon. This particular model, though, looks more production-ready.

The same off-road tires and suspension setup carries over, naturally, but new features like a snorkel, LED reverse lights, a revised rear bumper, and an updated utility bed can be seen. Further confirming that this is indeed a ZR2 model, the truck’s logo is displayed prominently on the rear tailgate. Apart from its original duty as a support truck, it’s unclear exactly why Chevy is testing it once again. Our fingers are crossed for a production version.

Alongside the current range of vans, cutaway vehicles, and commercial pickups like the standard Colorado and the 1500, a ZR2 Utility version would actually make sense. Available with either a 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel, or a 3.6-liter V6, the ZR2 pumps out upwards of 308 hp (229 kW) when equipped with the gas engine, and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque when equipped with the diesel.

If this ZR2 Utility ever does come to fruition, expect to see it sometime in 2018 with a price tag of around $40,000. For now, buyers will have to make do with the standard ZR2, which starts at $40,000.

Source: Automedia

