Following the launch of the C3 in 2016 and the SUV offensive in 2017 with the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, Citroën is taking a further step forward in the roll-out of its product offensive and surprising the world once more with its new compact hatchback, the New C4 Cactus. The new model brings a breath of fresh air to the hatchback segment by blending the singular personality of the C4 Cactus with the class-leading comfort of the C4. The model's status has also been boosted through the addition of segment essentials including 12 driver assistance systems, 3 connectivity technologies, engines developing up to 130 bhp and prestigious styling. With its modern and distinctive design, the New C4 Cactus brings occupants an all-new experience of well-being. To that end, Citroën drew on its technological heritage in hydraulic suspension systems. This technology has been reinterpreted to become accessible to the greatest number.

The New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to be equipped with the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), and the first in the world to feature Advanced Comfort seats, providing all-new seating and ride comfort. The New C4 Cactus brings a breath of fresh air and originality to the compact hatchback segment. Citroën is unveiling the New C4 Cactus, its new compact hatchback. The C4 Cactus has been substantially upgraded, adopting the classic cues of the segment in terms of technology and engines while continuing to stand apart through its singular personality and comfort. The car's styling is as bold and modern as ever but gains enhanced status. Inside, the New C4 Cactus offers unrivalled comfort, immersing occupants in a true cocoon. Benefiting from the Citroën Advanced Comfort ® programme, the New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to feature the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), making the "magic carpet ride" effect accessible to the greatest number, and the first vehicle in the world to boast Advanced Comfort seats.

With its unique personality, the New C4 Cactus is the last word in ultra-comfortable hatchbacks, set to shake up the market in first-quarter 2018. The New C4 Cactus naturally expresses its singular nature through a new, broad and expressive front end, restyled wings and doors, and a generous and smooth rear end home to new 3D-effect LED lights. It shakes up the ultra-conventional cues in the compact hatchback segment through its well-proportioned and generous shapes, forming a pure and monolithic body design. The model's 2.60 m wheelbase and short overhangs ensure compact dimensions for excellent agility and handling while providing all the spaciousness expected in this segment. It features classic Citroën graphics underscoring the body flow, including Airbump® on the lower part of the doors, a continuous glass waistline and floating roof, a two-tiered front end and a broad 3D-effect LED light signature at the rear. It offers 31 exterior customisation possibilities with nine body colours and four Color Packs comprising refined touches of colour with which customers can create a car in their own image. Inside, the functional, pure and uncluttered cabin immediately inspires a feeling of serenity. No fewer than five opulent and distinctive interior ambiances are on offer, providing brightness, softness and refinement.

The New C4 Cactus takes automotive comfort into a new dimension. Taking advantage of all the components of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, the New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to feature technological advances for modern and all-encompassing comfort. It boasts extraordinary ride comfort thanks to the European-first implementation of suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) that filters out road imperfections and gives passengers the feeling of travelling on a magic carpet. It is also the world's first car to feature the new Advanced Comfort seats, offering top-flight approach and postural comfort. The New C4 Cactus also makes a generational leap in terms of acoustic insulation and day-to-day equipment. Passengers travel in complete ease and relaxation thanks to 12 driver assistance systems and 3 connectivity technologies. The car's high-performance and efficient engines also contribute to the pleasure and peace of mind felt at the wheel. "Citroën's objective is to be the benchmark brand on comfort. And as a full-line brand, to bring this all-new comfort to the greatest number. With the New C4 Cactus and the introduction of the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™, we are bringing motorists an original compact hatchback fully in tune with its times." Linda Jackson, CEO of Citroën.

The New C4 Cactus conserves the essence of the C4 Cactus with its unique attitude and originality through its overall balance and generous forms. But it has been changed to adapt to the cues of compact hatchbacks with extra status and purity. It features a new, broader front end including new LED daytime running lights extending out from the chevrons and stretching across the entire width of the car, sharper headlamps underscored by gloss black inserts, and a body colored bumper with side scoops for extra vitality. At the rear, the smooth and pure body-colored tailgate is highlighted by new 3D-effect LED lights whose slim and chizelled form widens the vehicle while lending it a more contemporary air. The car's dynamic look is further enhanced by the side scoops. The wings of the New C4 Cactus host the new Airbump® design, more slim-line and set lower on the body, adapting to hatchback styling while ensuring body protection at all times. The new model is a resolutely fresh and different compact hatchback, modern and prestigious, and with broad appeal.

With its full forms, horizontal boot inspiring robustness and protection, and horizontal waistline conferring hatchback body styling, the New C4 Cactus sits firmly on its four wheels located at the four corners. Boasting an optimised architecture based on the PSA Group's PF1, the New C4 Cactus has a wheelbase of 2.60 m, typical of compact hatchbacks and ensuring generous spaciousness for all passengers. Overhang is reduced for extra agility and handling in town. With its compact exterior dimensions (4.17 m long, 1.71 m wide), the New C4 Cactus returns to the source of compact hatchbacks, offering spaciousness and true versatility in town, suburban areas and out on the open road.

With its pure and monolithic lines, the New C4 Cactus possesses a flowing and well-balanced design, both dynamic and reassuring and with no aggression or one-upmanship in its styling. The seamless continuity between the front end, sides and rear end gives an impression of harmony and refinement, enhancing the vehicle's strong and distinctive styling. The monolithic body styling and flowing curves retain strong graphic components focused on functionality and fully in step with Citroën's formal styling language. 4/13 The new front end features the Citroën identity and has been given a broader look. It now sports two-tiered lights and a play between the chevrons and the LED daytime light signature, in the same spirit as other Citroën models. The new LED DRLs, sharp and high-tech, extend the chromed brand emblem across the entire front end, contrasting with a gloss black support that lends an extra touch of elegance. The new headlamps, honed for more vitality, are hemmed by a gloss black surround, for additional contrast and depth. In another classic Citroën graphic touch, the fog lamps can be enhanced by a decorative insert. The air intake grille is underlined by a chromed strip for more refinement. In profile, the New C4 Cactus has impressive flow. With its ideal proportions – one-third glass surfaces and two-thirds body – and controlled height of 1.48 m (in the segment average), the new model is strong on aerodynamics. It is topped by a floating roof created by a 360° sequence of glazed surfaces. With gloss black A pillars, the glazed area extends around the entire body, forming a continuity with the rear window by means of originally styled quarterlights, the body colour being framed by two gloss black components that lend finesse and elegance to this classic Citroën feature. This area is home to the "Cactus" suffix, a true sign of the car's originality. The stylish and practical roof bars, typically Citroën, are available as an option on the New C4 Cactus (depending on the country). For optimal protection, especially in town, the New C4 Cactus is equipped with wheel-arch and sill protection together with more slim-line Airbump® on the lower parts of the doors, fully encircling the body in the continuity of the sill, and making the new model the best protected in the compact hatchback segment. These protective components keep vehicle repair and retouch costs down, which is vital for all customers, especially companies. The new position of the Airbump® boosts the vitality and prestige of the body styling and also enlivens the body sides through touches of colour. The new rear lights with two oblong 3D-effect LED modules on each side of the vehicle constitute a graphic and high-tech light signature. As with all the Brand's most recent models, the light signature is instantly recognisable, immediately attracting the eye and highlighting the width of the car. The new, broader lights extend onto the new body-coloured tailgate, with its pure and premium styling, lending extra vitality and the impression of width to the entire rear end and its pure and flowing shapes. The body-coloured bumper marries the fluid curves of the sides and the tailgate, heightening the model's smooth and pure look. The gills in the front and rear bumpers emphasise the impression of width and underscore the body's aerodynamics. They further strengthen the expressiveness and vitality of the New C4 Cactus.

The interior of the New C4 Cactus retains all the strengths of the C4 Cactus, which stands as a precursor on the interior styling of Citroën cars. It suggests comfort and well-being as soon as the doors are opened. Light-filled and warm, the cabin is designed like a cocoon, with pure shapes, soft materials and relaxing colours. The ultra-comfortable hatchback 5/13 brings customers a modern, elegant and laid-back ambience whatever the circumstances, standing as a true invitation to travel. The New C4 Cactus features a low-set dashboard with refined tones and a horizontal design, on which the central tablet and fully digital instrument panel, displaying essential driving information, seem to float. The 100% digital driving interface provides an airy and connected driver's station, the controls grouped around the 7-inch tablet with a standard-fit capacitive screen. The pure and uncluttered cabin immediately inspires a sense of ease and warmth. Designed for well-being and peace of mind, the interior is home to a glove box equipped with straps, buckles and an embossed pattern, in the purest tradition of luggage and the world of travel. This same spirit applies to the straps that serve as door handles, inviting occupants to take to the road and travel. For heightened spaciousness and comfort, the New C4 Cactus has a transversal design expressed in graphic continuity in the form of a contrasting strip across the top of the seatbacks. This graphic design feature, applied to the front and rear seats alike, lends a touch of refinement and originality. It is a staple feature of Citroën interiors, providing extra subtlety and energy. All the occupants benefit from a pleasant feeling of well-being and space thanks to the panoramic glass roof with High Thermal Protection. Treated to let light through while guarding against glare, the panoramic roof blocks out heat and UV rays to the same degree as category-4 sunglasses. With its performances in terms of light, thermal and acoustic protection, there is no need for a sun blind, which serves to enhance luminosity as well as spaciousness and efficiency, as there is no loss in headroom, weight is reduced and the centre of gravity lowered. With the New C4 Cactus, premium features are located where customers require them for everyday use. The softtouch thermocoated dashboard strip harmonises with the upholstery, while soft straps enhance the interior with a distinguished note. The New C4 Cactus cabin is home to numerous gloss black areas, including the air vent surrounds, the extremities of the dashboard strip, the lower spoke of the steering wheel, the instrument panel and tablet surround, and the new central console area. These design schemes blend harmoniously with the satin chrome touches on the door opening controls, the button panel under the tablet, the inserts in the lower spoke of the steering wheel, the gear-stick base surround on the new central console, the area around the door straps, and the Top Box glove box. The new optional upholstery ambiances were selected for their softness and pleasantness to the touch.

Outside, the New C4 Cactus is eminently customisable and elegant, with a total of 31 exterior combinations. The palette of nine body colours highlights personality with hues that are timeless (Polar White, Obsidian Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey), fresh (Sport Red, Tapenade Grey) and refined (Emerald Blue, Pearl White, Deep Purple). 6/13 Four stylish Color Packs are available for customers looking to add even more personality and elegance: Glossy Black, Silver Chrome, Anodised White and Anodised Deep Red. These restrained touches of colour, playing on contrasts with the body colour, subtly underline the Airbump® on the lower part of the front doors and the lower part of the front bumper. And for even more customisation, customers can choose from a selection of five alloy wheels: Grey 16" SQUARE and Black 16" SQUARE, for their purity and elegance, as well as Black 17" CROSS, Two-Tone Black/Alu 17" CROSS, TwoTone White/Alu 17" CROSS, the last two diamond-cut for an even more high-end and graphic look. Inside, the cabin materials are pleasant to the eye and touch, particularly the dashboard covering in soft, textured material coordinated with the seats. The New C4 Cactus is available with five elegant and warm ambiances for customising the cabin: The Standard ambiance is clean and pure with Mica Grey fabric seats, a grey dashboard and grey armrests and straps on the doors. The Metropolitan Red ambiance heightens the impression of space through its lightness and refinement, with Beige Silica Fabric seats, a dark red strip at the top of the seats, a dark red dashboard and beige armrests and straps on the doors and Top Box glove box. The Wild Grey ambiance expresses more vitality and dynamism with Grey Silica Fabric seats, a pale grey strip at the top of the seats, a grey dashboard and grey armrests and straps on the doors and Top Box glove box. The Hype Grey ambiance boasts an elegant premium feel with Black Grained Leather seats, a grey dashboard, and grey armrests and straps on the doors and Top Box glove box. The Hype Red ambiance is all about exceptional prestige, with Beige Nappa Leather seats, a dark red Alcantara strip at the top of the seats, a dark red dashboard and beige armrests and straps on the doors and Top Box glove box.

After the C5 Aircross in China, the New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to be equipped with the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), a Citroën innovation set for roll-out on future range vehicles. Citroën's expertise in suspension is undisputed. For 98 years, suspension comfort has been embedded in the Brand's genes. And over the years, customers have grown attached to Citroën’s comfort, which is unique on the market. Drawing on its expertise and the know-how of its engineers, Citroën developed the new suspension system to improve the filtering quality typical of Citroën and so dear to its customers. Some 20 patents were filed in the development of the new suspension. The way it works is quite simple. While conventional suspension systems comprise a shock absorber, a spring and a mechanical stop, the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) system adds two hydraulic stops on either side, one for compression, the other for decompression. The suspension therefore works in two stages to match how the car is used. For light compression and decompression, the spring and shock absorber control vertical movements together with no assistance required from the hydraulic stops. But these stops gave engineers greater freedom in the car’s clearance, providing a “magic carpet ride” effect giving the impression that the car is gliding over uneven ground. During major impacts, the spring and shock absorber work together with the hydraulic compression or decompression stops, which gradually slow the movement to avoid jerks at the end of the range. Unlike a traditional mechanical stop, which absorbs energy but returns a part of it, the hydraulic stop absorbs and dissipates this energy. This means there is no bouncing. With this innovative technical solution, the New C4 Cactus brings motorists peerless comfort and a "magic carpet ride" while taking nothing away from handling and driving pleasure.

For even more comfort, all the front seats in the New C4 Cactus feature a new high-density foam that improves seating comfort. The new high-density foam also ensures optimal comfort over time by preventing any subsidence after long hours at the wheel as well as the ageing of the seat after several years of use. In addition, the New C4 Cactus introduces three interior ambiances (Metropolitan Red, Wild Grey, Hype Red) for Advanced Comfort seatsin a world first. This set of improvements provides approach comfort, postural comfort and ride comfort, making passengers as comfortable as in their living room armchair! The front seats and rear bench are equipped with 15 mm thicker foam structured to ensure visually and physically comfortable seating: The visual comfort of the seat was carefully worked to create visible and true padding. Inspired by the Brand's legendary family cars, including the CX and Xantia, the padding creates a real visual signature, with comfort the ultimate goal. The signature is enhanced by overstitching and graphic components sharing the same formal language as the New C3, New C3 Aircross and New C5 Aircross. Postural comfort is outstanding, with broad seat bases and backs, reinforced support, height adjustment for the driver and front passenger, and lumbar adjustment for the driver for ideal back support. Combined with a height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel, drivers will easily find their perfect position for optimal driving comfort. Reception comfort has also been improved, with softness and support provided on initial contact thanks to thicker surface foam. Ride comfort, essential for correct support, especially on long drives, is strengthened by thicker structured foam on the surface combined with a high-density layer in the centre of the seat. "With the New C4 Cactus, Citroën is confirming the roll-out of its comfort offensive with the introduction of two exclusive Citroën features developed as part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme: the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ in a European first and Advanced Comfort seats in a world first. Thus equipped, the New C4 Cactus makes unrivalled comfort accessible to the greatest number, drawing on the Brand's know-how in travelling well-being." Xavier Peugeot, Citroën's Director of Product Planning.

Acoustic insulation is essential to driving comfort. Global work was carried out on the acoustics of the New C4 Cactus, with thicker windows, the encapsulation of the rear windows, sealing joints around all the opening panels, an acoustic windscreen, and more material on the bulkhead and floor. The New C4 Cactus brings passengers optimised insulation 9/13 from the road, including reduced road and wind noise and substantially improved insulation around the engine compartment and floor.

The New C4 Cactus boasts a spacious cabin thanks to its ingenious design. With a 2.60 m wheelbase, the car can transport five passengers in complete peace of mind and total comfort: The uncluttered dashboard and the hollowed-out backs of the front seats free up knee room for all occupants. The Airbag in Roof system frees up leg room for the front passenger, while rear passengers can slip their feet under the front seats. Elbow room has been increased through hollowed-out door panels enabling passengers to place their arms naturally on the long armrests made out of soft materials. The highly accommodating boot, thanks to its square shapes that make loading easier, combined with a 60/40 split-folding rear bench, provides a volume of 358 l, increasing to 1,170 l with the rear bench folded down.

The New C4 Cactus is home to an array of ingenious, functional and well laid-out storage compartments: On the dashboard, a large closing Top Box glove box in front of the passenger and in arm's reach of the driver, along with a large non-slip cubby box in the lower part on the passenger's side; On the elevated central console, a new, deep and closed storage space, together with a smartphone docking area with a non-slip coating alongside 12V and USB sockets, and two cup holders in front of the gear stick; In the doors, large storage spaces able to contain several 1.5 l bottles: one horizontally in the front doors and two vertically in the rear doors; Map pockets on the back of the front seats.

It goes without saying that comfort also hinges on equipment that simplifies day-to-day life on board: LED ceiling lights front and rear for complete cabin lighting, notably for buckling children into their seats at night or finding a misplaced object; An electrochrome interior rearview mirror for relaxed driving at night with no glare; Electrically folding door mirrors on request or when locking the vehicle, to avoid any damage while parked on narrow streets and visually ensure that the vehicle is properly locked; One-touch electric windows with an anti-pinch function, which makes life easier notably when driving through tolls or car parks.

To assist drivers, the New C4 Cactus is equipped with the finest in driver assistance systems, providing reassurance and safety in everyday life, simplifying driving, fighting against drowsiness and moments of inattention, and preventing the risk of accidents. These systems, displayed on the New C4 Cactus's 100% digital interface, stand as the initial steps towards autonomous vehicles. Active Safety Brake: for reducing the risk of collision from ahead by braking in the place of the driver. The multipurpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, for example a vehicle moving in the same direction or at a standstill. The system engages the brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 5 km/h to 85 km/h. Speed Limit Recognition System and Recommendation: recognises speed signs and displays the information on the instrument panel. The speed can be registered as an instruction for the speed limiter/cruise control in one simple movement. Lane Departure Warning System: at speeds of over 60 km/h, detects any accidental crossing of continuous or dotted white road lines without the indicator being used and warns the driver via a sound signal and visual alert on the instrument panel. 11/13 Coffee Break Alert: tells drivers when it is time to take a break after they have driven for two hours at speeds above 70 km/h. Driver Attention Alert: alerts drivers in the event of decreased vigilance. The system assesses the driver’s alertness by identifying trajectory anomalies in relation to road markings using a multi-function camera at the top of the windscreen. The feature is especially suited to fast lanes, at over 65 km/h. Blind Spot Monitoring System: a light in the door mirrors warns drivers if a vehicle is present in their blind spot. Park Assist: makes manoeuvring calmer, easier and safer when parking. This system provides active assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking. On the driver’s request, it automatically detects a parking space then safely steers the car into it. Reversing Camera: when the driver shifts into reverse, the camera displays the rear view of the vehicle on the 7-inch touchscreen supplemented by colour reference points indicating proximity to any obstacles. This extended vision makes for easy manoeuvres. Hill Start Assist: to make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by stabilising the vehicle for two seconds. Static Cornering Lights: depending on the angle of the steering wheel, the left or right fog lamp activates in addition to the main headlamp to illuminate up to 75° the angle to the right or left of the vehicle. The system operates at speeds above 40 km/h. Keyless Access and Start: this system allows drivers to lock, unlock and start the car without taking the keys out of their pocket. The car recognises drivers as they approach the front door handles or boot with their hands. Grip Control: enables the vehicle to adapt front wheel grip depending on the surface (snow, mud, sand).

The New C4 Cactus brings passengers intuitive and leading-edge systems to ensure continuity between their digital world and their car and thus stay connected, dialogue, navigate or simply relax. Mirror Screen Function with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink® : for enjoying smartphone apps on the 7-inch tablet in complete safety. CITROËN Connect Nav: a latest-generation 3D connected navigation system with a host of advantages. Combined with a 7-inch tablet with a capacitive screen requiring the lightest of touches, this system also boasts voice recognition 12/13 for controlling navigation, phone and media functions without taking one's eyes off the road. The system comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, for real-time traffic info, service-station and car-park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Users will also appreciate the Danger Zones feature. CITROËN Connect Box with the SOS & Assistance Pack: an emergency geolocation call and assistance service. In the event of an accident or any other situation that requires urgent assistance, it calls out the appropriate assistance either automatically or when the user presses the "SOS" button inside the car. Available 24/7, the service is free and no subscription required. To deliver even greater peace of mind to our customers, they can also contact the support switchboard by pressing and holding the “Double Chevron” button.

The New C4 Cactus is available with engines delivering top-class performance. Brio, pick-up, acceleration and driving pleasure are enhanced through the combination of a lightweight and efficient platform and latest-generation engines on the leading edge of technology. The engine range is broad and perfectly adapted for city driving, weekend trips and travel to far-flung destinations. The New C4 Cactus is powered by PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engines featuring technologies for greater responsiveness and controlled fuel consumption and emissions (International Engine of the Year 2015, 2016 and 2017 for the PureTech 110 and PureTech 130) and by BlueHDi diesel engines conferring driving pleasure, economy and environmental respect. Petrol: The highest-performance version of the New C4 Cactus is available with the turbocharged PureTech 130 S&S mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The PureTech 110, also turbocharged, is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox (PureTech 110 S&S manual) or the EAT6 6-speed automatic gearbox for maximum pleasure and comfort at the wheel (PureTech 110 S&S EAT6). The entry-level model is powered by the PureTech 82 with a manual gearbox. Diesel: The New C4 Cactus is available from launch with the BlueHDi 100 manual and the BlueHDi 100 S&S manual. In autumn 2018, it will be available with a diesel engine combined with an automatic gearbox, the BlueHDi 120 S&S EAT6, for high-mileage drivers preferring automatic transmissions. For world export markets, these seven engines are rounded out by the BlueHDi 100 S&S ETG6 diesel. KEY POINTS: THE NEW C4 CACTUS: Citroën's new compact hatchback combining the singular personality of the C4 Cactus with the comfort and spaciousness of the C4: a model that retains all its originality in the form of its unique looks and organic design and has also been upscaled with a new, broad and prestigious front end, pure and redesigned wings with slimmer and repositioned Airbump® , together with new 3D-effect LED rear lights. 13/13 An ultra-comfortable hatchback that takes automotive well-being into a new dimension: a standard-setter on comfort, notably through the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) suspension system, a first in Europe, and the new Advanced Comfort seats, a world first, as well as reinforced acoustic insulation. Interior design that enhances cabin space, comfort and warmth. A compact hatchback featuring 12 driver assistance systems, three connectivity technologies, and efficient and high-performance engines.