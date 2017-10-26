While Volkswagen has made it abundantly clear it won’t give any of its SUVs the GTI treatment, Peugeot is seeing things differently as the member of the PSA Group is seriously analyzing the prospects of doing a 3008 GTi. If it will receive the stamp of approval, the hotter version will dethrone the existing range topper, the GT model armed with a 180-horsepower 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine.

Speaking of engine, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume the 3008 GTi will carry over the turbo 1.6-liter gasoline engine from the 308 GTi where it develops a meaty 270 hp and 243 pound-feet (330 Newton-meters) of torque. That being said, Peugeot has hinted the hot SUV could go partially electric by adopting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with around 300 horses from the same 1.6 THP engine teamed up with an electric motor.

If the hybridized 3008 will be made, it’s likely going to be the only version of the range to have an all-wheel-drive layout by installing the electric motor at the back to drive the rear wheels, with the combustion engine powering the front axle.

About the name, the French automaker has said the “GTi” suffix might not actually be used as although it sees the new 3008 derivative as a sporty car, Peugeot points out the badge is more appropriate for hatchbacks. Seeing as how it could be electrified, we won’t be too surprised if it will end up with the R Hybrid badge or something to that effect.

Regardless of name, the performance-oriented variant won’t be riding solo in this niche as it will have to go up against the likes of SEAT Ateca Cupra due next year and a possible Skoda Karoq RS, with the latter also expected to go down the plug-in hybrid route with a similar combined output.

Don’t expect to see the go-faster Peugeot 3008 in the near future as it seems unlikely it will come out before 2019.

Render: Khalil Bouguerra / Motor1 France