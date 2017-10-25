Along with two other crazy-powerful concepts.
Ringbrothers out of Spring Green, Wisconsin is known for its over-the-top builds, particularly those like the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro G-Code, and the 959-horsepower (715 kilowatts) Ford Mustang Espionage. Last year the shop unveiled three new vehicles for SEMA – this year is no different.
Ringbrothers will show off a 1969 Dodge Charger, a 1972 AMC Javelin, and a 1956 Ford F-100 pickup. The trio will make their debuts when doors open to the SEMA show on October 31, and each will come loaded with outrageous amounts of horsepower.
First up is the 1969 Dodge Charger "Defector." It’s the first Mopar vehicle the shop has ever built, and took more than 4,700 hours of custom body work to complete. The body has been shortened by two inches, and the chassis stretched by three; under the hood is a Wegner Motorsports 6.4-liter Hemi V8 paired with a Flowmaster exhaust, custom HRE Wheels, and a custom paint color called "Green on the Other Side."
Next up is the 1972 Prestone AMC Javelin AMX, dubbed "Defiant!" This will be the first Ringbrothers AMC build that will be covered completely in carbon fiber. Everything from the hood, to the front fenders, grille, and valance is constructed of the stuff. Under the hood is a Wegner Motorsports 6.2-liter Hellcat motor, which generates more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) when combined with a Whipple 4.5-liter supercharger. Other features include Flowmaster exhaust, HRE wheels, Baer brakes, and a handsome "Jalop Gold" paint job.
Last, but certainly not least, is this 1956 Ford F-100 named "Clem 101." Under the hood is a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, paired with a Flowmaster exhaust, a custom-built box frame, widened fenders, and new HRE wheels wrapped in Nitto racing tires. The body is finished in a custom "Speedy P Green" finish.
"These three cars are so different from the cars we’ve brought to SEMA before," said Ringbrothers Co-Founder Jim Ring. "The Charger is the first Mopar we’ve ever custom built and is also not something we usually do. The customer wanted it to look restored, but the entire body was slightly modified. We are also excited about debuting a truck at the show for the first time – this truck was a personal project for us and we can’t wait to pull the cover off it in our booth."
“I’m most excited to show everyone the Prestone AMC Javelin,” added company Co-Founder Mike Ring. “We have a personal history with this specific Javelin and we are so proud of all the work we’ve done on it – the only thing original left on this car is the roof!”
For more information on Ringbrothers and its 2017 SEMA cars, stay tuned to its social media channels – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Also, don’t miss the Ringbrothers University video series, in which Mike and Jim Ring give step-by-step tutorials on how to do body work.