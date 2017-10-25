The most powerful Jaguar F-Pace you can buy from the factory is the 380-horsepower (283-kilowatt) S trim with the supercharged 3.0-liter V6… at least until the SVR version comes out. But Arden Tuning, a German-based shop that has been working its magic on Jags since 1972, wants to give buyers even more.

The company today released its Arden AJ 25 package for the Jaguar F-Pace. Along with a range of added visual enhancements, both inside and out, three power options are available to buyers. The base 20d model gains an extra 35 hp (26 kilowatts), bringing the total output up from 180 hp (134 kW) to 215 hp (160 kW). The next-level 30d model, meanwhile, gains an extra 40 hp (26 kW), bringing the total output up from 300 hp (223 kW) to 340 hp (253 kW).

The most powerful option in the range is available for the S trim, which comes from the factory with the aforementioned 380 hp (283 kW) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. With the Arden upgrade, the SUV gains 30 extra horses (22 kW), bringing the total output to 410 hp (305 kW). That’s more powerful than nearly every F-Type, apart from the SVR.

Visual upgrades range from a stainless steel exhaust with an Arden sport muffler, to elements like a hand-crafted stainless steel grille, a new front lip spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser. The upgraded F-Pace rides on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels, which come wrapped in Continental tires (265/40/22). Paired to Arden sport springs, the ride height is lowered by 2 centimeters (20 millimeters).

In the cabin, an ergonomically redesigned sports steering wheel, upholstered with Alcantara has been added, as have a few extra features like personalized floor mats, and aluminum pedal pads. Arden doesn't say how much the package costs on top of the price of the standard F-Pace, but buyers in the U.S. can take home the cheapest F-Pace for just $41,990.

Source: Arden