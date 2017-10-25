Gemballa is known for being a bit flamboyant from time-to-time on its tuned Porsche creations. Some might feel the wings and bulging bodywork are just a bit too much, even if it comes with an infusion of crazy horsepower. If you fall into this category, we have good news – the latest package from Gemballa nixes the exterior bits and goes straight for the jugular by turning the already potent 911 Turbo and Turbo S into 828-horsepower monsters.

It’s called the Gemballa GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo, and it will accelerate to 100 miles per hour quicker than the average person can say its name. Specifically, Gemballa says the Evo-R will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds, 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7.5 seconds, and continue pulling like a freight train to “over” 360 km/h, which is approximately 224 mph. That’s flat-out fast no matter how you cut it.

What does Gemballa do to achieve such performance? This time around it’s more than just some added boost and a special tune. The company delves into the heart of the 911’s biturbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine, adding reinforced connecting rods and larger valves to handle the extra power and airflow internally. New turbochargers are installed to supply more boost, and a completely redesigned exhaust system – from the headers all the way back to the tips – helps ensure the 911 is breathing properly. Additional intake tweaks are made, and to make it all work in harmony, Gemballa’s engine specialists dive into the electronics to with add-on ECUs. Even the gearbox is switched out for a stronger unit.

Of course, this all comes at a cost. Gemballa says the power upgrade package alone is €49,800, which is roughly $59,000 or nearly the cost of a new 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Mind you, that still doesn't include the car, which can approach $190,000 on its own. However, considering the Gemballa’s GTR 8xx Evo-R BiTurbo packs performance equal or even greater than hypercars costing twice as much, this sleeper 911 could be considered a relative bargain.

Source: Gemballa