I collected Hot Wheels models like it was my job when I was a kid. I would play with them on a car carpet and study them with the hopes of actually driving them one day. Chevrolet is helping make that dream a reality with its new Camaro Hot Wheels Edition. This new appearance package not only acts a cool addition the Camaro lineup, but also commemorates Hot Wheel’s 50th anniversary.

Interestingly, the Custom Camaro was the first Hot Wheels vehicle released in 1968. To pay homage to that history, the Hot Wheel treatment will be available on 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models, as well as the 2018 COPO Camaro. A similar package was offered for the 2013 model year.

On the road-going models, Hot Wheels Edition Camaros will only come with a “Crush” exterior color and stripes to mimic the iconic orange Hot Wheels tracks. Other notable additions to the exterior include unique 20-inch wheels, 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges, orange brake calipers, “Satin Graphite” ground effects, dark tail lamps, and black Chevrolet bowties. The interior is tricked out with a whole lot of orange leather inserts, accent stitching, and seat belts. Other cabin details, like embossed front headrests, illuminated doorsill plates, and a 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badge on the steering wheel, round out the package. The Hot Wheels treatment can be had for an additional $4,995.

The real high-performance Hot Wheels vehicle for purchase, however, is the 2018 COPO Camaro. Like the above Camaros, the COPO can be had with the same Crush exterior color, stripes, and Hot Wheels decals. Underneath is a whole different story.

Purpose-built for the NHRA’s Stock Eliminator classes, the COPO Camaro is a dedicated drag racecar. Under the hood is a new racing engine based on the LT1 V8 engine found in the 2018 Camaro SS, but with a shorter-stroke crankshaft for drag racing duty. The COPO can also be had with a 7.0-liter V8 or supercharged 5.7-liter V8 engine. When equipped with the latter, the COPO Camaro can scream through the quarter mile in a little over eight seconds at nearly 160 miles per hour. Chevrolet is only making 69 COPO Camaros for 2018, and potential buyers can register to buy one on the brand’s website.

Both of these special Camaro models will be on display at the 2017 SEMA Show, which runs from October 31 through November 3.

Source: Chevrolet