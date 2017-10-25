Making childhood dreams a reality.
I collected Hot Wheels models like it was my job when I was a kid. I would play with them on a car carpet and study them with the hopes of actually driving them one day. Chevrolet is helping make that dream a reality with its new Camaro Hot Wheels Edition. This new appearance package not only acts a cool addition the Camaro lineup, but also commemorates Hot Wheel’s 50th anniversary.
Interestingly, the Custom Camaro was the first Hot Wheels vehicle released in 1968. To pay homage to that history, the Hot Wheel treatment will be available on 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models, as well as the 2018 COPO Camaro. A similar package was offered for the 2013 model year.
On the road-going models, Hot Wheels Edition Camaros will only come with a “Crush” exterior color and stripes to mimic the iconic orange Hot Wheels tracks. Other notable additions to the exterior include unique 20-inch wheels, 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges, orange brake calipers, “Satin Graphite” ground effects, dark tail lamps, and black Chevrolet bowties. The interior is tricked out with a whole lot of orange leather inserts, accent stitching, and seat belts. Other cabin details, like embossed front headrests, illuminated doorsill plates, and a 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badge on the steering wheel, round out the package. The Hot Wheels treatment can be had for an additional $4,995.
The real high-performance Hot Wheels vehicle for purchase, however, is the 2018 COPO Camaro. Like the above Camaros, the COPO can be had with the same Crush exterior color, stripes, and Hot Wheels decals. Underneath is a whole different story.
Purpose-built for the NHRA’s Stock Eliminator classes, the COPO Camaro is a dedicated drag racecar. Under the hood is a new racing engine based on the LT1 V8 engine found in the 2018 Camaro SS, but with a shorter-stroke crankshaft for drag racing duty. The COPO can also be had with a 7.0-liter V8 or supercharged 5.7-liter V8 engine. When equipped with the latter, the COPO Camaro can scream through the quarter mile in a little over eight seconds at nearly 160 miles per hour. Chevrolet is only making 69 COPO Camaros for 2018, and potential buyers can register to buy one on the brand’s website.
Both of these special Camaro models will be on display at the 2017 SEMA Show, which runs from October 31 through November 3.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Chevrolet and Hot Wheels today announced the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership, performance innovation and design.
The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toys’ famous orange tracks. The $4,995 package, available on Camaro 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models, goes on sale in the first quarter of 2018.
“The Chevrolet Performance design studio is full of designers who were inspired by Hot Wheels,” said Tom Peters, director of Exterior Design for Chevrolet Performance Cars. “The Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition captures that passion, turning childhood fantasy into reality.”
Camaro and Hot Wheels have pushed the boundaries of design and performance for 50 years. The 1967 Camaro offered a distinctive design with available hidden headlamps and a front sub-frame that enhanced responsiveness and refinement. In 1968, Hot Wheels elevated the performance of toy vehicles with wide wheels and low-friction axles, designing them to be the fastest toy cars on and off the track.
“In the 1960s Hot Wheels and Camaro challenged vehicle design by elevating the speed, power and performance of both die-cast and pony cars alike. For 50 years, both brands have developed high-performance cars that embody the challenger spirit.” said Chris Down, senior vice president and Global Brand GM, Hot Wheels. “We’re thrilled that fans can now experience the essence of Hot Wheels in this special edition Camaro.”
Commemorative package details
The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition is available on 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models with the following content:
- Satin Graphite stripes with Silver Ice Metallic accents
- Satin Graphite ground effects
- 20-inch forged aluminum wheels (with summer-only tires on SS) in Satin Graphite with milled faces and unique center caps
- 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels fender badges
- Unique grille with Galvano Chrome inserts
- Orange brake calipers
- Dark taillamps
- Black taillamp panel with the Hot Wheels emblem
- Black Chevrolet bowtie emblems
- Jet Black leather-appointed interior with exclusive orange inserts and orange accent stitching
- Orange kneepads on the doors and orange safety belts
- Embossed front-seat headrests
- 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badge on the steering wheel
- Illuminated doorsill plates with 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges
- Premium carpeted floor mats with orange stitching and “ghost” stripes
For more information visit Chevy.com/camaro-hot-wheels.
The Camaro Hot Wheels Edition joins approximately 20 other Chevrolet models at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.
FAST FACT: The Custom Camaro was the first Hot Wheels vehicle released in 1968 and was part of the original 16. The toy was offered in about 20 color combinations, with Gold and Creamy Pink being among the rarest — and most collectible — hues.
2018 COPO Camaro Hits the Strip with All-New 302 Racing Engine, Available Hot Wheels Package
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Chevrolet revealed the 2018 COPO Camaro today at Hot Wheels headquarters in conjunction with the announcement of the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition.
The COPO Camaro show vehicle revealed today features an exclusive Supercrush exterior color. Customers will be able to order the 2018 COPO Camaro in the same Crush exterior color and appearance package as the production Hot Wheels Edition. An all-new, high-revving 302 Gen V Small Block is also available.
Today’s announcement coincides with the early opening of the registration system for a chance to be chosen to purchase a 2018 COPO Camaro.
“The introduction of a new COPO Camaro is always exciting and the new engine and Hot Wheels package expand choices for customers,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “Chevrolet has supported Camaro drag racers for more than 50 years and the historic COPO Camaro program continues to offer them more ways to win.”
Those interested in purchasing one of the 69 2018 COPO Camaro race cars can register at chevrolet.com/performance/copo-registration. An independent third party will randomly select purchasers from the pool of interested customers.
The new 302 racing engine is based on the LT1 engine offered in the 2018 Camaro SS, but built for drag racing with unique components. Its displacement derives from a shorter-stroke crankshaft than the production engine that enables exceptional high-rpm capability.
COPO Camaro customers can also select a naturally aspirated 427 (7.0L) or supercharged 350 (5.7L) racing engine. The supercharged 350 enables mid-8-second quarter-mile times at nearly 160 mph. All COPO Camaro engines are backed by an SFI-approved ATI TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.
As with the previous editions, 2018 COPO Camaro models are designed for NHRA’s Stock Eliminator classes. They are fitted with racing chassis and suspension components, including a unique solid rear axle system in place of a regular-production Camaro’s independent rear axle.
Driving the COPO legacy
During the 2017 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals — NHRA’s largest event — more than 25 percent of the Stock Eliminator field was composed of COPO Camaro race cars, with many claiming class wins. Stephen Bell and Brett Candies won their respective Super Stock classes, while COPO Camaro competitors Jim Boburka, Victor Cagnazzi, Jeff Taylor and Daren Poole-Adams won their respective Stock Eliminator classes.
David Barton won the Factory Showdown at the U.S. Nationals and went on to win the 2017 championship after the final race in St. Louis.
Enthusiasts can follow updates on the 2018 COPO Camaro program at TheBlock.com.
The 2018 COPO Camaro joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models next week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.
FAST FACT: Illinois dealer Fred Gibb initiated the ZL-1 COPO Camaro program in 1969. He ordered 50 cars with the all-aluminum ZL-1 engine and other dealers followed suit, bringing the production total to 69. Chevrolet has honored those original, special-order models by building only 69 COPO Camaro race cars each year since the program re-started in 2012.