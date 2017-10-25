Details continue to leak out about the next-generation Jeep Wrangler, and the latest info on the Web at JL Wrangler Forums is the complete dealer order guide for the four-door Unlimited model. Customers can get the model in Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon trims.

The document indicates that the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is not available at launch, and the 3.6-liter V6 is the only powerplant initially. Customers can choose between an automatic or manual transmission. The guide lists an optional "anti-spin differential" for the rear axle for the Sport and Sahara trims, which hints that the piece might be standard on the Rubicon.

Buyers can order the 2018 Wrangler in Billet Silver Metallic, Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red and Granite Crystal Metallic exterior colors. A black three-piece hardtop is available across all three trims, and it can come in body color for the Sahara and Rubicon. This pair of trims is also available with optional LED lighting.

Inside, the Sport comes with Black or Heritage Tan cloth seats, and leather is an option on the Sahara. The Rubicon listing shows leather and premium cloth options, suggesting a different material for the range-topping model.

Unfortunately, the order guide's listing for option packages doesn't explain what they come with. The Sport trim is available with Cold Weather, Convenience, Safety, and Technology packs. Only the Cold Weather and Safety groups come on the Sahara and Rubicon suggesting the rest of the equipment is standard on these two models.

The order guide also lists an optional "Electronic Infotainment Sys Group" for the Sahara and Rubicon, but not for the Sport. This suggests that the base model might not be available with a modern infotainment system.

The thread at JL Wrangler Forums includes posts by several employees at several dealers that report getting their first allocations for the new Wrangler Unlimited. Prices aren't available yet, but it appears possible to reserve the next-gen model now as a guarantee of being among the first in town to have one.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums