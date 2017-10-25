In the market for a superyacht? Don’t settle for something plebeian when you can pick up the new Dynamiq GTT 115, designed in collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche. With an asking price of only $14,700,000 (€12,500,000), and more than $2,230,000 available in options alone (including $400,000 deck furniture), it’s the ultimate sea-going sports car.

The GTT 1115 superyacht made its debut in May – in Monaco, of course – with the first of seven examples already having been accounted for. But now, new photos and video give us our best look at the yet at the stunning superyacht in action. All the meticulous details, from bow to stern, are outlined in this 30-photo set, and 2-minute and 55-second video embedded below.

30 photos

Unique features like the Pepita houndstooth fabric can be noted; that same material used on the 911 sports car throughout the 1970s. Other components like the high-gloss Macassar ebony veneers, dark brown saddle leather, Alcantara treatments, Persion carpets, and rare Sahara Noir marble give the superyacht a "sporty, masculine, and elegant" feel, says the company.

Just seven examples of the GTT 115 will be available to buyers worldwide, making it a very expensive collector’s edition. It’s the only super yacht in the world designed in collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche, and measures in at 115 feet (35 meters) overall, with a 1,022 square-foot (95 square-meter) sundeck – bigger than those found on much larger yachts. Other notable features include a 75-inch home theater, a bar and barbecue zone, and a forward pool with a sunbathing area. Elegant.

Of course, a superyacht such as this is only as good as the Porsche that you decide to pair it with. The online configurator allows you to tick the option box for a new €131,200 ($154,940) Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo – an appropriately upscale vehicle for a superyacht such as this.

Source: Dynamiq