It was back in 2007 when Lexus introduced its first F-badged model, the IS F, and now Toyota’s luxury division has decided to mark the anniversary by rolling out a dynamic duo. Before you get your hopes up too high, the reason why both the RC F and GS F have the steering wheel on the right side is because the two models will be sold exclusively at home in Japan.

Lexus hasn’t said how many cars are planned for production, but we do know these will be available in “limited” quantities beginning with spring next year when the RC F and GS F will reach dealerships across the company’s domestic market. You’ll be able to set them apart from the regular versions by the matte gray paint and numerous carbon fiber body parts. Inside, the cars will share a two-tone theme by combining black with a “Heat Blue” color.

Some minor hardware upgrades have been made as the two cars come with lightweight titanium mufflers and performance shock absorbers to boost stability while cornering. The engineers from Lexus haven’t fiddled with the engine bays, so both the RC F and GS F continue to share a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine with 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque.

Go for the coupe and it will do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.4 seconds whereas the sedan is a tenth of a second slower because of its higher curb weight (4,034 lbs versus the RC F’s 3,958 lbs). Regardless of choice, both will max out at 168 mph (270 kph). Despite the fact we’re dealing with two cars that have very different body styles, it’s worth mentioning the RC F and GS F have the exact same drag coefficient of 0.33.

Introduced today on the occasion of the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the two F special edition models are joined on stage by the LS+ concept trying to see into the future of the brand’s range topper.

Source: Lexus