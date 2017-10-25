Yamaha did “warn” us that it would bring a new concept car at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, but we had no idea it was going to be a pickup truck. While the exterior styling might not be for everyone, it’s nevertheless an interesting showcar that tries to explore the idea of a four-wheeled utilitarian vehicle from a company primarily known for motorcycles. Speaking of which, the rear cargo bed is big enough to accommodate two of them.

To give it some off-road chops, Yamaha’s engineers have decided to implement a raised suspension setup with a more than generous ground clearance. Chunky tires from Falken hug those shiny black wheels that have a blue outline to match the body paint. Technical specifications have not been provided, other than the concept’s dimensions: 4,490 millimeters (177 inches) long, 1,960 mm (77 in.) wide, and 1,750 mm (69 in.) tall.

It may be small on the outside, but the interior is spacious enough to seat four adults thanks to a rather unusual diamond-shaped seating arrangement. Think McLaren F1, but with an extra rear seat behind the driver, though it would be interesting to see who can actually fit on the rearmost seat as the cabin seems to be cramped in the back.

Unlike the 2013 Motiv.e and 2015 Sports Ride concepts, the new Cross Hub has not been designed by Gordon Murray. As you may recall, the man behind the aforementioned McLaren F1 is quite busy these days setting up his own car company and will unveil the first model on November 3rd.

As for the Cross Hub, there’s no word about putting it into production, but that’s not actually a big surprise taking into account two previous concepts haven’t been transformed into road-going models either. The silver lining would have to be that Yamaha says the Motiv.e and Sports Ride are still under consideration.

Source: Yamaha