An all-new WRX won’t hit the streets until the end of the decade, but at least now we have some sort of a preview to ease the wait. Debuting today in Tokyo, the Viziv Performance Concept is an aggressive high-performance sedan that boasts a multitude of carbon fiber parts to shave off weight. It has been used just about everywhere, including for the bumpers, fenders, roof, as well as for the spoiler at the back.

Up front, the vented hood helps cool the unspecified boxer engine lurking underneath and sending power to the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. Futuristic headlights with a white and light blue theme flank a wide grille that appears have an LED-illuminated outline and a full-width bar to complement the lighting clusters. Big air vents in the bumper and a prominent splitter enhance the sporty vibe sent by the concept.

The side profile reveals bulging wheel arches with vents for cooling the high-performance brakes hiding behind the 20-inch alloy wheels. Like with most concepts currently being shown in Tokyo, the Viziv Performance has cameras instead of mirrors and lacks conventional door handles. Those beefy side skirts appear to be made from carbon fiber as well to further cut weight.

The back of the car is sending out an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vibe, but we’re sure that’s just a coincidence. A carbon spoiler lip sits on the trunk to aid aero and there is a massive diffuser hosting a central fog light and quad exhaust tips. If you’re wondering about its size, the latest Viziv (originating from “Vision for Innovation”) is 4,630 millimeters (182.2 inches) long, 1,950 mm (76.7 in.) wide, and stands 1,430 mm (56.3 in.) tall.

Oddly enough, Subaru has not provided photos of the interior, though in some of the ones available we can notice a Tesla-like massive touchscreen with portrait-style orientation. We also know the cabin can accommodate five people and should be fairly spacious thanks to a wheelbase that stretches at 2,730 mm (107.4 in.)

While it may look great, let’s keep in mind the current WRX doesn’t look nearly as nice as the namesake concept unveiled in 2013. Hopefully, it won’t be the same story with the next generation.

