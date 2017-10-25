Big and bold.
Lexus took the wraps off the fifth-generation LS at the beginning of the year, but it’s already showing us how its fullsize luxury sedan could evolve in the next decade. Introduced today at the Tokyo Motor Show, the LS+ concept is a sight to behold thanks to its gargantuan spindle grille incorporating a shutter that not only helps with the cooling, but it also boosts aerodynamics.
The high-tech headlights look futuristic and employ laser technology for some of the functions to guarantee superior illumination. The luxobarge sits on large 22-inch alloy wheels and uses cameras instead of conventional mirrors to enable a sleeker side profile also enhanced by the recessed door handles that sit flush with the body.
Judging by the overall shape, it appears the concept is largely based on the latest LS, but with some significant changes at the front and rear fascias. It’s quite imposing due to its sheer size and we’re particularly fond of the full-width taillights that should look spectacular at night, though we will never know as the LS+ will remain a concept.
It doesn’t come as a big surprise that Lexus has decided to implement its latest and greatest autonomous driving systems. The fullsize premium sedan uses the firm’s “Highway Teammate” automated driving technologies that will be implemented on a production car as early as 2020. A model featuring this kit will be smart enough to facilitate automated merging, lane changes and diverging, along with keeping the vehicle in its lane and at a safe distance from the car in front.
The LS+ has the ability to learn new things without having to drive to a Lexus dealer thanks to over-the-air updates by communicating with a data center feeding it information about the road up ahead. The concept is not destined for production as it’s simply a technology showcase to preview features scheduled to arrive around the end of the decade.
Source: Lexus
