Automakers are rolling out reveals for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, and Mazda seeks to capture the hearts of hatchback fans with the Kai Concept. Teased along with the Vision Coupe Concept for a few weeks now, the Kai is said to herald “a new generation of Mazda cars.”

The automaker is slim on details thus far, but we know the Kai features the next-generation Skyactiv-X engine, which should become the first compression-ignition gasoline engine on the market. Mazda figures the engine should deliver a 20-30 percent improvement in efficiency while also generating 10-30 percent more torque.

The Kai Concept further elaborates on Mazda’s Kodo design, evolving to a “more mature expression” according to the manufacturer. From the standpoint of styling, that translates to a rather muscular look with flared wheel arches and narrow headlights, flanking Mazda’s familiar front fascia. Out back there’s a relatively sedate rear fascia that incorporates a diffuser with dual exhaust outlets, paired with taillights that – like the rear fascia itself – are extremely reminiscent of the RX Vision Concept.

Inside, the Kai Concept offers a rather minimalistic interior for driver and passengers, an approach also seen on the Vision Coupe Concept and something of a departure from other feature-heavy vehicles. A bank of gauges face the driver, with a simple transmission stalk in the center console and an infotainment system blended into the narrow dash.

With the Kai Concept, Mazda is intent on stressing refinement throughout the vehicle to deliver a ride that’s quieter and more comfortable, while also enhancing performance. The Mazda3 – of which the Kai Concept closely mirrors in size and design – is already fan favorite among the masses. Should these traits migrate from concept-to-reality, the next-generation Mazda3 will be a vehicle well worth waiting for.

Source: Mazda