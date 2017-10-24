Let’s get one thing clear up front. This isn’t a case of something modern being found in ancient times. The “car” in question is believed to be a miniature chariot, so you will find no ancient alien conspiracy theories here. What you will find, however, is a truly biblical toy, and this time around we mean that in the literal sense as well as figurative. That’s because archaeologists found it during a dig in the ancient city of Sogmatar, a place where it’s thought Moses went after escaping Egypt. Wait, that Moses? Yeah, him.

The toy, however, is a tad older. According to a report from International Business Times, the small earthen chariot was found in a tomb along with other toys that are estimated to be 5,000 years old. That places the toys into the early Bronze Age, which began in Turkey around 3,300 BC. It’s believed that such toys were given to children of royalty, so while it looks fairly crude, this would basically be the ancient equivalent of modern-day exotic pedal cars, not unlike the ones we saw selling earlier this year in Monterey for as much as $30,000. Only these are far too small to ride around in, obviously.

Sogmatar is one of the oldest known settlements in the world, with upwards of 120 tombs uncovered in 2012. Yes, here’s where things get a bit creepy, because just as Egyptian pharaohs were often buried with items from their life, so apparently were children in Sogmatar. This tiny chariot was also found with a rattle, suggesting baby rattles have a much longer history than any of us had known. But for car people, there's something borderline spiritual about this fondness for wheeled toys; a bond strong enough to literally span millennia. How cool is that?

Remember that one favorite Matchbox car you had as a kid, but lost one day while playing with it outside? Perhaps it, too, will resurface 5,000 years from now to teach our descendants just how awesome it was being a kid at the turn of the 21st century.

Source: International Business Times, Hellene Travel via Twitter, Anadolu Agency via YouTube