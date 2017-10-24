Nissan's Propilot semi-autonomous driving system is an option, too.
Nissan will give its Serena minivan some hybrid assistance with the introduction of the new E-Power variant at the Tokyo Motor Show. The model will hit the road there in spring 2018.
The hybrid Serena uses the same E-Power drivetrain that’s available in the Note in some markets. The setup consists of an internal combustion engine that can act as range extender for the batteries powering the electric motor. The drivetrain derives many of its components from what’s in the Leaf.
Nissan doesn’t offer any details about the E-Power system’s specs in the Serena, including info about output, efficiency, or range. However, the firm promises “it will also offer the powerful, responsive acceleration of an electric-drive vehicle, along with above-its-class quietness and excellent fuel efficiency."
In addition to its high-tech powertrain, Nissan will offer the Serena E-Power with the latest version of the Propilot semi-autonomous system that’s capable of maintaining a vehicle in a single lane on the highway.
To denote the E-Power drivetrain, Nissan gives this version of the Serena blue accents in the grille, different LED headlights, and a new set of wheels with a more aerodynamic design. There are also some small, cerulean accents in the cabin.
Nissan is currently staging a big show ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show as robots slowly carve out the shape of the company's upcoming crossover concept. The model is reportedly an EV with underpinnings that would largely come from Leaf.
In addition, the company's Tokyo Motor Show slate has a concept for a version of the e-NV200 cargo van that would be capable of carrying refrigerated food.
The big question about Nissan's debuts in Tokyo is whether an updated GT-R Nismo would be there. Spy shots showed the vehicle testing with bigger brakes and new vents in the front fenders.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Serena E-Power
Nissan to unveil new Serena e-POWER at Tokyo Motor Show
Popular minivan becomes second model with Nissan’s innovative electric-motor drivetrain
2017/10/24
