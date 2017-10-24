The 911 R and the 918 Spyder are two of the rarest sports cars to come from Porsche in recent history. Just 991 examples of the 911 R were offered worldwide, while a scarce 918 examples of the 918 were built – and both are enitrely sold out. So, seeing these two super coupes on the track at the same time feels like Christmas in October.

Thankfully, the good folks at HRE Wheels mangled to wrangle up the two sports cars for some good-old-fashioned hooliganism at The Thermal Club in Thermal, California. The video, entitled "How To Get Kicked Out Of Thermal Club," sees the two sprinting down straights and carving up corners, showing off their performance chops.

Both cars are owned by Indy Car driver Graham Rahal, and feature a custom fitted set of HRE Wheels. The 911 R comes powered by the same 4.0-liter flat-six engine off the 911 GT3 RS, producing 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (459 Newton-meters) of torque. The 918, meanwhile, produces 887 hp (661 kW) courtesy of a 4.6-liter hybrid V8.

Though the two may not be racing outright, there are some impressive performance numbers on display. The 911 R is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.7 seconds, while the 918 does it in a brisk 2.8 seconds. Top speed for the 911 R is listed at 201 mph (323 kmh), while the 918 is able to push it to 211 mph (340 kmh).

Whatever the case, watching these two cars on a track at the same time is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – one that probably won't happen again anytime soon. So sit back and enjoy 1 minute and 20 seconds of pure, unadulterated Porsche goodness.

Source: HRE Wheels