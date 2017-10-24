The cars will appear in Marvel's Black Panther film slated for release in February.
Being the king of fictional Wakanda certainly affords some perks, though if we’re honest, we always pictured the Black Panther driving a Bugatti Chiron. As it turns out, Lexus is the company that stepped up with the advertising bucks to be in the upcoming Black Panther movie, which is slated to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe next February. The company also came up with a couple cars just for the film, and one of them you can actually buy. You’ll need to be quick though, because only 100 of the special edition models will be produced. And since the paint alone took eight months to finish, we suspect you’ll need to have a bank account befitting of a king to buy it.
We’ll start the introductions with that vehicle. It’s a 2018 Lexus LC 500 that the company says is the first in its Inspiration Series, and only 100 will be built for the United States. The LC 500 is already a terrifically attractive coupe, which Lexus further enhances with a bespoke white interior, special 21-inch wheels, carbon fiber scuff plates, and a snazzy barware set from Barneys that we hope doesn’t encourage superhero pilots to drink and drive. The mechanicals of the car remain the same, which means 471 crime-fighting horsepower shuffled through a 10-speed automatic.
It’s the exterior finish, however, that makes this limited edition LC so special. It called Structural Blue, and Lexus says it’s developed through an eight-month process. Also, the paint isn’t actually blue – rather its construction reflects blue light. Lexus offers a very detailed description on how it works, but the takeaway is that it’s a vibrant shade of blue when looking directly at it, but appears much darker when viewing it off-angle. It sounds both amazing and amazingly expense, but Lexus hasn’t yet announced pricing for this limited-edition model.
The other car is a bit more abstract. It’s also an LC, but aside from having the Black Panther’s face emblazoned on the hood, it features claws on the mirrors, a custom wide-body kit, and a bunch of sci-fi technology to make it bulletproof and able to run forever, among other things. It also has a special computer that uses a “brain/computer interface” to create a special relationship between the car and the person behind the wheel, which we’re guessing isn’t Iron Man. So yeah, this isn't a car you can buy.
Lexus will debut both cars next week at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Source: Lexus
Lexus Introduces Two New Vehicles Inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” Ahead of SEMA 2017
The limited-edition 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series features an exclusive deeply saturated, iridescent Structural Blue color. This vehicle is the first in a succession of Inspiration Series vehicles Lexus plans to create for each of its flagship models.
“The Inspiration Series takes our flagship products and makes them even more exclusive and distinguished,” said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus marketing. “Our collaboration with Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ features a technologically advanced blue LC and was the perfect inspiration for the first car in the Series.”
Separately, the Black Panther Inspired LC concept coupe is a celebration of the Black Panther and Wakanda itself—complete with a powertrain that gets an extra boost from vibranium, the mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda.
“With this vehicle,” Bolain added, “we took the LC Inspiration Series vision one step further into a universe that defies reality.”
“This is what it’s all about,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s senior vice president of global partnerships and marketing. “We’re bringing our two worlds together by letting our imaginations run wild like there are no limits to what’s possible. That’s what Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda represent in the film, and it’s been incredible to work with Lexus as we attempt to re-create that ideology here in our own corner of the universe.”
2018 LC Inspiration Series
The first vehicle in Lexus’ Inspiration Series is a limited-edition 2018 Lexus LC, celebrating the attributes of sophistication, performance and innovation embodied by the Black Panther character, King T’Challa, and his home country of Wakanda. With only 100 slated to be sold in the U.S., the Lexus LC Inspiration Series features a first-of-its-kind paint technique called Structural Blue. Inspired by the morpho butterfly, the paint is developed through an eight-month process. While the paint contains no actual blue pigment, its unique construction reflects blue light and highlights the vehicle’s dynamic design and features to produce a compelling motion effect even when parked. A more in-depth look at the technology can be found here.
Additional features of the Inspiration Series LC include:
- Unique carbon fiber scuff plate
- Bespoke white interior
- 21" forged alloy wheels
- Signature Barneys sommelier set, a limited-edition collection of barware inspired by the vehicle’s elegant design
Black Panther Inspired LC Car
Fit for a Super Hero who is also a king, this vehicle is part Lexus Takumi craftsmanship, part Wakandan vibranium engineering and all badass.
This concept vehicle incorporates (mythical) vibranium into its very core to provide added boost. Much like Black Panther’s uniform, the sheet metal of the Black Panther Inspired LC is reinforced with a layer of vibranium weave, making the vehicle almost entirely bulletproof. Top-secret refinement processes also allow for a self-sustaining fueling component (vibranium-powered core) that enhances the Black Panther Inspired LC’s driving dynamics.
Additional features of the Black Panther Inspired LC include:
- Pulsating underbody glow
- Side-view mirror design based on a panther’s claw with instinctual positioning technology to align with driver’s eyeline
- Black Panther mask inlay on hood with vibranium-powered core indicator nodes
- Vibranium-infused self-healing paint treatment
- Customized body-widening kit
- System controlled by unique Wakandan B-CPU (Brain/Computer Interface) creating a symbiotic relationship between the vehicle and its driver
- Remote Pilot Kimoyo Bead Interface allows the Black Panther Inspired LC to be driven remotely from control stations within Birnin Zana
“Black Panther: Soul of a Machine” Custom Graphic Novel
Lexus and Marvel Custom Solutions also released the first four chapters of the graphic novel, “Black Panther: Soul of a Machine.” Envisioned by head writer Fabian Nicieza, the story teams Black Panther with the ultimate machine—the LC 500—as they work together to thwart Machinesmith’s villainous plans to infiltrate Wakanda’s systems. Contributors to the novel include Geoffrey Thorne and Chuck Brown. The full novel will be released in Dec. 2017. To read the first four chapters, visit https://marvel.com/lexuslc.
See photos of the Inspiration Series LC and Black Panther Inspired LC on LexusNewsroom.com. Both vehicles will be on display at the Lexus booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA) Central Hall Booth #21601 starting on Oct. 31, 2017.
The Black Panther Inspired LC is not available for purchase.