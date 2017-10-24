Being the king of fictional Wakanda certainly affords some perks, though if we’re honest, we always pictured the Black Panther driving a Bugatti Chiron. As it turns out, Lexus is the company that stepped up with the advertising bucks to be in the upcoming Black Panther movie, which is slated to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe next February. The company also came up with a couple cars just for the film, and one of them you can actually buy. You’ll need to be quick though, because only 100 of the special edition models will be produced. And since the paint alone took eight months to finish, we suspect you’ll need to have a bank account befitting of a king to buy it.

We’ll start the introductions with that vehicle. It’s a 2018 Lexus LC 500 that the company says is the first in its Inspiration Series, and only 100 will be built for the United States. The LC 500 is already a terrifically attractive coupe, which Lexus further enhances with a bespoke white interior, special 21-inch wheels, carbon fiber scuff plates, and a snazzy barware set from Barneys that we hope doesn’t encourage superhero pilots to drink and drive. The mechanicals of the car remain the same, which means 471 crime-fighting horsepower shuffled through a 10-speed automatic.

It’s the exterior finish, however, that makes this limited edition LC so special. It called Structural Blue, and Lexus says it’s developed through an eight-month process. Also, the paint isn’t actually blue – rather its construction reflects blue light. Lexus offers a very detailed description on how it works, but the takeaway is that it’s a vibrant shade of blue when looking directly at it, but appears much darker when viewing it off-angle. It sounds both amazing and amazingly expense, but Lexus hasn’t yet announced pricing for this limited-edition model.

The other car is a bit more abstract. It’s also an LC, but aside from having the Black Panther’s face emblazoned on the hood, it features claws on the mirrors, a custom wide-body kit, and a bunch of sci-fi technology to make it bulletproof and able to run forever, among other things. It also has a special computer that uses a “brain/computer interface” to create a special relationship between the car and the person behind the wheel, which we’re guessing isn’t Iron Man. So yeah, this isn't a car you can buy.

Lexus will debut both cars next week at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Source: Lexus