The Ford Ecosport doesn’t join the Blue Oval’s range in the United States until early 2018, but you can build one on the automaker’s configurator now. Ticking every option box on the Titanium trim takes the price to $30,555 after $995 destination.

The Ecosport Titanium comes standard with a turbocharged 1.0-liter four-cylinder making 123 horsepower (92 kilowatts) and 125 pound-feet (170 Newton-meters) of torque and driving the front wheels. Paying an additional $1,500 over the trim’s $25,740 base price upgrades to a 2.0-liter engine with 166 horsepower (124 kW) and 149 pound-feet (202 Nm) of torque with all-wheel drive.

The Titanium also has an extensive offering of standard features. For example, buyers get a moonroof, nine-speaker B&O Play stereo, leather upholstery, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation. For added safety, the models also come with blind spot monitoring.

EcoSport Titanium buyers can choose from 10 exterior colors. Ruby Red and Blue Candy add $395 to the price, and White Platinum is $595. A set of 17-inch wheels come standard, but buyers can upgrade to a design with machined details in the same diameter for $470. Inside, there’s a choice of Medium Light Stone or Ebony Black leather.

Once buyers pick the top trim, there aren’t many options to choose from. A Cold Weather Package for $395 includes heated side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, and floor liners. There’s also a $110 Cargo Management Package that puts a net and organizer in the rear hatch. In terms of individual additions, a remote start system goes for $495; mud flaps are $200, and a keyless entry pad costs $110.

Ford confirmed plans to bring the Ecosport to the United States in November 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Auto. It will be the Blue Oval's first vehicle to be produced in India that it will import into the U.S.

