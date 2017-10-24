Jeep’s upcoming new Wrangler has been spied, teased, and rumored to make its debut before the end of the year. But now, thanks to a leaked document from FCA (by way of FCA employee Jeff Bennett on Twitter), we have official confirmation as to when the new Wrangler will be unveiled in full.

Mark your calendars for November, Jeep faithful, that’s when the marque will show off its highly awaited new off-roader. It’s still unclear exactly which day the Wrangler will be shown – expect a few teasers before then – but the November release date is a month shy of the Los Angeles Auto Show, where the Jeep was initially rumored to make its debut.

When it does debut, the new Wrangler will come with an all-new design and an aluminum intensive platform, shared with the Ram 1500. The updated new design, as previewed by the many renderings, will feature a new Power Top feature at launch. For reference, the power top won’t work at speeds of more than 60 mph (96 kmh), or temperatures under -4°F (-15°C).

Power from the new Wrangler will come courtesy of either a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, or a naturally aspired 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, as noted by the leaked owner’s manual. Early rumors suggested that the new four-cylinder engine could produce as much as 368 horsepower (274 kilowatts), but later documents proved that initial report to be false. The engine should produce closer to 300 hp (223 kW).

Alongside the Wrangler’s debut date, the document also reveals more information about the upcoming Ram 1500, and updated Jeep Cherokee (both of which we’ve spied testing previously). Both the Ram and the Cherokee will make their debuts in January, likely at the Detroit Auto Show.

Source: Jeff Bennett / Twitter