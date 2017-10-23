Sure the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse can fit seven to eight people with ease, but can it float? Unfortunately, the answer is still no, but it can carry recreational gear that can. Introducing the Traverse SUP concept: a three-row crossover slathered with blue decals and amenities to cater to all of your family-hauling and paddle boarding needs.

Visually, the Traverse SUP looks, well, like a Traverse. There are no crazy body panels, or lasers on top of the roof. What is on the roof is a new Chevrolet Accessories Stand Up Paddleboard Carrier by Thule and a Riviera Paddlesurf paddle board on top of it. The paddle board carrier is the real star of this concept – which, by the way, will be an actual accessory customers can purchase for their Traverse.

Unique elements to the SUP concept include “Blue Wave” bodyside graphics (that perfectly match the blue Riviera stand up paddle board), yellow stripes across the beltline, gloss black bodyside moldings and fog lamp bezels, and tinted windows.

The Traverse SUP concept also acts a model for many upcoming Chevrolet Accessories that customers can add to their own Chevy three-row crossover. As far as the exterior goes, there are several blacked-out options: 20-inch wheels, grille inserts, and bowtie emblems. Inside, the concept displays Traverse-embroidered headrests, black all-weather floor mats, illuminated front door sill plates, and a black cargo liner. Assist steps and a trailer hitch round out the Chevrolet Accessory parts bin for the Traverse.

Although the blue body decals probably won’t make it to production, the smoked-out taillights can already be found on the Traverse Redline edition and the RS trim level. LED headlamps on the concept vehicle also come standard on the luxurious Traverse High Country.

Look out for the 2018 Traverse SUP concept’s public debut at the 2017 SEMA Show, which runs from October 31 through November 3.

Source: Chevrolet