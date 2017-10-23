In the early 1950s, Chrysler and Italian design firm Ghia formed an unlikely partnership. The two companies would team up for development of the1950 Plymouth XX-500, eventually followed by a handful of successful concept and production vehicles in the years that followed. This model, a handsome 1953 Chrysler Ghia Special Coupe, was one of the most unique.

Just 18 examples of the vehicle were built between 1951 and 1953, each based on a New Yorker Deluxe chassis. This particular example was sold new in France to collector, Le Mans racer, and Chrysler’s French importer, Leon Coulibeuf. Now it’s up for sale in St. Louis, Missouri, for a whopping $575,000.

Finished in a lovely two-tone blue exterior, with white piping accents and chrome detailing throughout, the car was completely restored over more than a decade, finally being completed in 2001. It rides on a set of period-correct chrome wire wheels with wide white-wall tires.

The cabin is finished in a matching blue-over-blue vinyl finish with white piping, and original features like the clock, radio, steering wheel, and even cigarette lighter, still in tact. The Chrysler is thought to be a later build, as most early Chia coupes were delivered with just two seats.

Under the hood is a 331 FirePower Hemi V8 producing 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts), paired to a semiautomatic Fluid Torque Drive four-speed transmission. Even though it’s nearly 65 years old, all of the original engine components remain, and the engine bay is in surprisingly immaculate condition.

The car has made a handful of appearances at concours events throughout the years, including the Concours d’Elegance of Route Grand Prix in Knokke, Belgium, in October 2014, and the Villa d’Este Concorso e’Eleganza in 2015. It’s available through Hyman, Ltd. and for the right price, it could be in your driveway.

Source: Hyman via BringATrailer