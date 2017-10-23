Mention a Nissan Skyline to auto enthusiasts, and their mind likely immediately conjures visions of high-horsepower coupes capable of challenging some of the world’s best performance cars. The model is arguably the "Most Iconic Japanese Car Ever." However, the Skyline nameplate celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and a new video provides a look at the model’s evolution.

The Skyline joined the lineup of the Prince Motor Company in 1957, and the sedan featured a design that borrowed a lot from American cars of the time, particularly the contemporary Chevrolet. When the automaker merged with Nissan in 1966, the Skyline didn’t go away. The first GT-R arrived in 1969 with a 2.0-liter inline six making a sonorous sound.

After 16 years off the market, the GT-R returned in the late 1980s. By a decade later, it evolved into the amazing R34 with a biturbo 2.6-liter inline six with a factory claimed 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). All-wheel drive and four-wheel steering made the coupe a sharp handler, too. A limited run of 20 Z-tune variants from Nismo pushed the engine to 2.8-liters and the output to 493 hp (368 kW).

The United States’ 25-year exemption rule means that Americans can finally start to enjoy the classic GT-R. A police officer legally imported the first R32 into the country on January 1, 2015.

With the modern GT-R, Nissan officially separated the Skyline from the high-performance version. While badged as the Infiniti G35, G37, and Q50 elsewhere, they were Skylines in Japan.

Nissan refreshed the GT-R last year by giving it a revised front end and other tweaks. Spy shots indicate that an upgraded GT-R Nismo could arrive at the Tokyo Motor Show with improvements like bigger brakes and new fender vents.

Source: Donut Media via YouTube