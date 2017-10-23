Those in the market for fast, four-door BMW can always opt for the tried and tested M3. The latest version delivers 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque via a 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six. But if it’s a fast, four-door 4-Series you’re after, you might want to call the good folks at BMW Abu Dhabi.

BMW Abu Dhabi, the same division responsible for custom builds like the elegant 540i Sport Line, and the in-your-face Austin Yellow M760Li, has come up with a near alternative to the M3. This 440i Gran Coupe comes fitted with a sporty M Performance body kit from top to bottom, and is finished in a handsome Snapper Rocks Blue paint job.

The package is complete with 20-inch M Performance wheels, an M Performance trunk lid spoiler, an M Performance steering wheel, black kidney grilles, and appropriate M-colored vertical stripes in the grille. As far as we can tell, this is mostly just a visual upgrade – the only significant mechanical change comes by way of an Akrapovic exhaust system with an Akrapovic Sport downpipe. Otherwise, it’s a standard 440i with some sporty new lines.

Given that no major modifications have been made to the 3.0-liter engine, this particular BMW delivers an estimated 320 hp (238 kW) and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque, and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with power sent to the rear wheels exclusively. Apart from the Alcantara M Performance steering wheel, the interior is unchanged from the factory.

The company doesn’t list a price, but given that the standard 440i Gran Coupe starts at $48,300, expect this one-off example to go for a bit more. If we’re lucky, we could see factory-derived M versions of the 340i and 440i join the range in just a few months.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi